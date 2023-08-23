Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 23, 2023

Benefits of Potato juice for skin

Potato juice or slices applied to the skin helps reduce scars

#1

Potato juice is rich in vitamin C and helps in strengthening skin

#2

Potato juice helps heal sun damaged skin

#3

Potato juice fights visible signs of aging

#4

#5

Potato juice helps in moisturising the skin

#6

Potatoes are rich in vitamin C, vitamin B, phosphorus, sulphur etc. Applying potato juice to the skin can help brighten the skin

Applying potato juice 15-20 minutes on face reduces pigmentation 

#7

Catecholase is an enzyme found in potatoes that helps lighten skin

#8

#9

Potato juice is rich catecholase and antioxidant content helps fade off spots

Potato juice has so many vitamins and applying it daily to the face will ensure clear skin, reducing dark spots

#10

