Shruti Mehta

lifestyle

AUGUST 29, 2023

Benefits of prunes 

Image: Pexels

Are you looking for foods that will prevent constipation and facilitate better digestion? This fruit should be your pick 

 Digestion 

Prunes are packed with potassium which aids with heart rhythm, nerve impulses, muscle contractions, and blood pressure 

Image: Pexels

Potassium source 

The boron in this fruit helps with building strong bones. The deficiency of this mineral is associated with reduced mental alertness

Image: Pexels

Bone Health 

Prune essence can have a positive impact on cholesterol levels, thus reducing them 

Image: Pexels

Cholesterol levels 

Controls the urge

Image: Pexels

Do you feel the frequent need to urinate? This feeling can be uncomfortable. Include this fruit in your diet for effective results 

Image: Pexels 

Weight management 

Prunes are a rich source of fiber which helps you feel satiated for a longer span. This can reduce the appetite temporarily 

Are you anemic and looking for foods that are rich in iron? Eat this fruit regularly for enhanced red blood cells production

Iron source 

Image: Pexels 

The antioxidants in prunes can reduce inflammation in the body. Polyphenols also protect the blood vessels and nervous system 

Antioxidants 

Image: Pexels

 Caution

Image: Pexels

Though prunes help with weight management, consuming them in large quantities can have the opposite effect 

Image: Pexels 

The dietary fiber and sorbitol in this fruit can cause gas and bloating in some people. Monitor the changes in your body once you start consuming prunes 

Bloating 

