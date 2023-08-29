Heading 3
Benefits of prunes
Are you looking for foods that will prevent constipation and facilitate better digestion? This fruit should be your pick
Digestion
Prunes are packed with potassium which aids with heart rhythm, nerve impulses, muscle contractions, and blood pressure
Potassium source
The boron in this fruit helps with building strong bones. The deficiency of this mineral is associated with reduced mental alertness
Bone Health
Prune essence can have a positive impact on cholesterol levels, thus reducing them
Cholesterol levels
Controls the urge
Do you feel the frequent need to urinate? This feeling can be uncomfortable. Include this fruit in your diet for effective results
Weight management
Prunes are a rich source of fiber which helps you feel satiated for a longer span. This can reduce the appetite temporarily
Are you anemic and looking for foods that are rich in iron? Eat this fruit regularly for enhanced red blood cells production
Iron source
The antioxidants in prunes can reduce inflammation in the body. Polyphenols also protect the blood vessels and nervous system
Antioxidants
Caution
Though prunes help with weight management, consuming them in large quantities can have the opposite effect
The dietary fiber and sorbitol in this fruit can cause gas and bloating in some people. Monitor the changes in your body once you start consuming prunes
Bloating
