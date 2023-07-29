Heading 3

Benefits of raw milk for the skin 

Raw milk can act like a natural toner as it is replete with moisturizing properties 

Toner 

Summers are gone but it is difficult to get rid of tan. You can use this magical ingredient to remove the stubborn tan 

Tan removal 

Milk has lactic acid which can get you an even skin tone without much irritation 

 Even skin tone 

The lactic acid in raw milk can control sebum production while keeping the acne at bay

Anti-acne properties 

Anti-aging agent 

The raw milk toner can act as an anti-aging agent by targeting the early signs of aging 

Glow 

Do you wish you get a youthful glow? Include raw milk in your skincare regime 

Fight dark spots and get radiant skin by using raw milk with some saffron and turmeric 

Dark-spots 

Raw milk reverses tan and protects your skin from the harmful sun rays 

Sun protection 

 Dry Skin

Do you have dry and flaky skin? Include this magical ingredient in your skincare routine to heal your skin 

Create a Cleopatra Bath by filling the bathtub with water, adding 1-2 liters of raw milk, rose petals, and a few drops of lemon juice. This will rejuvenate your skin 

Cleopatra Bath 

