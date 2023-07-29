Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 29, 2023
Benefits of raw milk for the skin
Raw milk can act like a natural toner as it is replete with moisturizing properties
Toner
Image: Pexels
Summers are gone but it is difficult to get rid of tan. You can use this magical ingredient to remove the stubborn tan
Image: Pexels
Tan removal
Milk has lactic acid which can get you an even skin tone without much irritation
Even skin tone
Image: Pexels
The lactic acid in raw milk can control sebum production while keeping the acne at bay
Anti-acne properties
Image: Pexels
Anti-aging agent
Image: Pexels
The raw milk toner can act as an anti-aging agent by targeting the early signs of aging
Image: Pexels
Glow
Do you wish you get a youthful glow? Include raw milk in your skincare regime
Fight dark spots and get radiant skin by using raw milk with some saffron and turmeric
Dark-spots
Image: Pexels
Raw milk reverses tan and protects your skin from the harmful sun rays
Sun protection
Image: Pexels
Dry Skin
Image: Pexels
Do you have dry and flaky skin? Include this magical ingredient in your skincare routine to heal your skin
Image: Pexels
Create a Cleopatra Bath by filling the bathtub with water, adding 1-2 liters of raw milk, rose petals, and a few drops of lemon juice. This will rejuvenate your skin
Cleopatra Bath
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.