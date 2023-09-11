Heading 3

Benefits Of Rice Water For Skin

According to the Healthline, rice water soothes and tones your skin, and even improves different skin conditions

Rice water for skin

Check out some amazing benefits of rice water for skin 

Benefits of rice water 

Rice water lightens the skin and removes dark patches 

Skin lightening 

Rice water increases the collagen in the skin, which keeps your skin supple and helps prevent wrinkling

Clean face 

Dry skin 

Using rice water twice a day helps skin that has been dried

Damaged hair 

Hair that’s been bleached can be helped by inositol, a chemical in rice water. It helps repair damaged hair from the inside out, including split ends

Rice water treats dull skin and works to reveal a healthy and glowing complexion

Brightens skin complexion 

Rice water topically can soothe the skin, and clear up blemishes caused by skin conditions like eczema, acne, and rashes 

Acne, rashes, and inflammation

Fights the effects of aging 

Rice water has vast anti-aging benefits that can help reawaken your youthful skin that's been hiding away for too long

Chemicals contained in rice have been shown to help protect the skin against the sun’s rays

Sun damage protection 

