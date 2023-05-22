mAY 22, 2023

Heading 3

Benefits of rose water

Mix essential oils like Jasmine or lavender to rose water to make your hair smell divine

Hair perfume

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

Add rose water to a cup of water, after hair wash use it as a final rinse

Shiny hair

Image : Pexels

Mist rose water throughout the day and before going to bed to keep your skin clear and glowing

Clear skin

Image : Pexels

Rose water can help Soothe dark circles and puffy eyes

Dark circles

Image Pexels

The scent of rose water on your pillow also helps you sleep better after a long day, making you wake up refreshed

Sleep spray

Image : Pexels

Rose water can improve your complexion and reduce skin redness. The antibacterial properties may help reduce acne

Reduces skin redness

Image Pexels

Rose water temporarily tightens the look of your skin, giving you a firm and fresh look

Tightens the skin

Image : Pexels

Adding rose water to your bath helps to soothe your mind and can get glowing, healthy skin

Glowing skin

Image : Unspalsh

It has anti-bacterial properties which helps in healing scars, cuts and burns

Helps in healing

Image : Unspalsh

Rose water acts as an anti-aging product by reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles

Anti-aging

