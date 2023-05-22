mAY 22, 2023
Benefits of rose water
Mix essential oils like Jasmine or lavender to rose water to make your hair smell divine
Hair perfume
Add rose water to a cup of water, after hair wash use it as a final rinse
Shiny hair
Mist rose water throughout the day and before going to bed to keep your skin clear and glowing
Clear skin
Rose water can help Soothe dark circles and puffy eyes
Dark circles
The scent of rose water on your pillow also helps you sleep better after a long day, making you wake up refreshed
Sleep spray
Rose water can improve your complexion and reduce skin redness. The antibacterial properties may help reduce acne
Reduces skin redness
Rose water temporarily tightens the look of your skin, giving you a firm and fresh look
Tightens the skin
Adding rose water to your bath helps to soothe your mind and can get glowing, healthy skin
Glowing skin
It has anti-bacterial properties which helps in healing scars, cuts and burns
Helps in healing
Rose water acts as an anti-aging product by reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles
Anti-aging
