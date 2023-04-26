APRIL 26, 2023

Heading 3

Benefits Of Rosewater-Glycerin For Skin

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, glycerin and rosewater play an effective role for flawless skin 

National Library Of Medicine 

Rosewater and glycerin for skin is a popular skincare hack, for all the right reasons! Rosewater is a mild fragrant liquid made by steeping fresh rose petals into water or distilling them with steam. Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is a natural derivative of vegetable oils or healthy fats

Rosewater-glycerin for skin

Check out benefits of using rosewater to skin 

Benefits of rosewater 

Glycerin has potent humectant properties, making it a wonderful ingredient for locking moisture in and resolving issues related to atopic dry skin 

Keeps the skin moisturised 

Glycerin strengthens the skin barrier by penetrating deeply into the skin and locking the moisture in for a long time to keep it hydrated

Improves skin barrier function 

Glycerin has mild antimicrobial properties that may help promote skin healing. It keeps the skin moisturised and also accelerates the wound-healing process

May promote skin healing 

Glycerin provides proper hydration to the skin, thereby giving it a plump, fuller look and improving skin elasticity

May improve skin elasticity 

Glycerin acts as a humectant and regular application may provide a smoother appearance to the skin. It also helps repair the skin barrier and helps moisturise the skin deeply

Smoothens the skin 

Check out benefits of using glycerin to the skin 

Benefits of glycerin 

They delay the process of skin ageing by shielding the skin against damage from UV rays

May delay premature ageing of skin 

Rose petals have anti-inflammatory properties that may help soothe sunburn which may present as redness, irritation, and inflammation

May help treat sunburn 

Antimicrobial properties of an ingredient help inhibit the growth of fungi and bacteria, thereby reducing skin diseases that may cause skin redness, itchiness, and swelling

Strengthens skin’s immunity

Damask rose's astringent and soothing properties may help tighten skin pores 

Tightens skin pores 

