APRIL 26, 2023

Benefits Of Rosewater-Glycerin For Skin
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, glycerin and rosewater play an effective role for flawless skin
Rosewater and glycerin for skin is a popular skincare hack, for all the right reasons! Rosewater is a mild fragrant liquid made by steeping fresh rose petals into water or distilling them with steam. Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is a natural derivative of vegetable oils or healthy fats
Rosewater-glycerin for skin
Check out benefits of using rosewater to skin
Benefits of rosewater
Glycerin has potent humectant properties, making it a wonderful ingredient for locking moisture in and resolving issues related to atopic dry skin
Keeps the skin moisturised
Glycerin strengthens the skin barrier by penetrating deeply into the skin and locking the moisture in for a long time to keep it hydrated
Improves skin barrier function
Glycerin has mild antimicrobial properties that may help promote skin healing. It keeps the skin moisturised and also accelerates the wound-healing process
May promote skin healing
Glycerin provides proper hydration to the skin, thereby giving it a plump, fuller look and improving skin elasticity
May improve skin elasticity
Glycerin acts as a humectant and regular application may provide a smoother appearance to the skin. It also helps repair the skin barrier and helps moisturise the skin deeply
Smoothens the skin
Check out benefits of using glycerin to the skin
Benefits of glycerin
They delay the process of skin ageing by shielding the skin against damage from UV rays
May delay premature ageing of skin
Rose petals have anti-inflammatory properties that may help soothe sunburn which may present as redness, irritation, and inflammation
May help treat sunburn
Antimicrobial properties of an ingredient help inhibit the growth of fungi and bacteria, thereby reducing skin diseases that may cause skin redness, itchiness, and swelling
Strengthens skin’s immunity
Damask rose's astringent and soothing properties may help tighten skin pores
Tightens skin pores
