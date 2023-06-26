Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 26, 2023
Benefits of Saffron for skin
Saffron is rich in antioxidants. Thus, it offers protection against UV radiation amid rising pollution and sun damage
Protection from UV rays
Image: Pexels
If you are looking for a remedy that will aid you with inflammation, this vibrant red spice should be your pick
Image: Pexels
Targets inflammation
Kesar reduces the risk of scarring and developing skin infections while the skin is healing from any wounds
Boosts wound healing
Image: Pexels
Saffron is full of crocin, an active compound. It reduces melanin production, thus minimizing the hyperpigmentation
Minimizes hyperpigmentation
Image: Pexels
Exfoliant
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for a gentle exfoliant to imbibe in your skin-care regime? You should reach out to Saffron
Image: Pexels
Smoothens texture
Since kesar protects against UV rays, it also enhances skin texture. It makes the skin supple and radiant
This spice is rich in antioxidants! Hence, it not only helps with hyperpigmentation but also reduces the appearance of a tan
Tan removal
Image: Pexels
The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of saffron help to treat acne and heal scars
Targets acne
Image: Pexels
Anti-aging benefits
Image: Pexels
Due to all the before stated properties, kesar gives a youthful glow to the skin. It might also delay the signs of aging
Image: Pexels
If you want rejuvenated skin instantly, use saffron water as a toner and experience the magic of this vibrant spice in your skin-care
Rejuvenating properties
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.