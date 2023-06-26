Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUNE 26, 2023

Benefits of Saffron for skin 

Saffron is rich in antioxidants. Thus, it offers protection against UV radiation amid rising pollution and sun damage 

 Protection from UV rays 

Image: Pexels

If you are looking for a remedy that will aid you with inflammation, this vibrant red spice should be your pick 

Image: Pexels

Targets inflammation

Kesar reduces the risk of scarring and developing skin infections while the skin is healing from any wounds

Boosts wound healing 

Image:  Pexels

Saffron is full of crocin, an active compound. It reduces melanin production, thus minimizing the hyperpigmentation 

Minimizes hyperpigmentation 

Image:  Pexels

Exfoliant 

Image:  Pexels

Are you looking for a gentle exfoliant to imbibe in your skin-care regime? You should reach out to Saffron 

Image:  Pexels

Smoothens texture 

Since kesar protects against UV rays, it also enhances skin texture. It makes the skin supple and radiant 

This spice is rich in antioxidants! Hence, it not only helps with hyperpigmentation but also reduces the appearance of a tan 

Tan removal 

Image:  Pexels

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of saffron help to treat acne and heal scars 

Targets acne 

Image:  Pexels

Anti-aging benefits 

Image:  Pexels

Due to all the before stated properties, kesar gives a youthful glow to the skin. It might also delay the signs of aging 

Image:  Pexels

If you want rejuvenated skin instantly, use saffron water as a toner and experience the magic of this vibrant spice in your skin-care 

Rejuvenating properties 

