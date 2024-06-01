Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

june 1, 2024

Benefits of Sandalwood for Skin

Sandalwood helps in achieving a natural glow by improving skin complexion and texture

 Natural Glow

Image: Freepik

Rich in antioxidants, sandalwood fights the signs of aging by reducing fine lines and wrinkles

 Anti-Aging Properties

Image: Freepik

Sandalwood has anti-bacterial properties that help treat and prevent acne breakouts

 Acne Treatment

Image: Freepik

Its cooling properties soothe sunburned skin and reduce redness and inflammation

Soothes Sunburn

Image: Freepik

Sandalwood is an excellent natural moisturizer, keeping the skin hydrated and soft

 Moisturizing Effect

Image: Freepik

It helps in fading scars, blemishes, and dark spots, promoting an even skin tone

Scar Reduction

Image: Freepik

 Reduces Dark Circles

Image: Freepik

Regular use of sandalwood can help lighten dark circles and reduce puffiness under the eyes

Sandalwood reduces skin inflammation and irritation, making it ideal for sensitive skin

Anti-Inflammatory

Image: Freepik

The soothing aroma of sandalwood oil provides a calming effect, reducing stress-related skin issues

 Aromatic Benefits

Image: Freepik

Its antiseptic properties aid in the faster healing of minor cuts, wounds, and abrasions

Heals Wounds

Image: Freepik

