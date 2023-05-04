MAY 04, 2023
Benefits of Shanaya Kapoor's DIY ingredient
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Avocado is rich in healthy fats and vitamins, which help nourish and moisturize the skin and hair
Avocado
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
It contains vitamins E and C, which have antioxidant properties and can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals
Vitamins
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Anti-Ageing
Avocado also contains vitamin A, which is important for healthy skin and can help reduce the signs of aging
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and inflammation in the skin
Anti-inflammation
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
The healthy fats in avocado can help improve the texture and appearance of hair, making it shiny and soft
Healthy fats
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Avocado oil can be used as a natural conditioner for hair, helping to nourish and moisturise the scalp and hair follicles
Avocado oil
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
The high levels of monounsaturated fatty acids in avocado oil can also help prevent hair breakage and damage
Prevent hair damage
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
The natural oils in avocado can help soothe and hydrate dry and itchy skin
Hydration
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
The vitamins and minerals in avocado can help boost collagen production in the skin, which can help improve its elasticity and firmness
Boosts collagen
Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Avocado can be used as a natural ingredient in DIY face masks and hair treatments to provide a nourishing boost to both skin and hair
Nourishment
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.