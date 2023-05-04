MAY 04, 2023

Heading 3

Benefits of Shanaya Kapoor's DIY ingredient

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Avocado is rich in healthy fats and vitamins, which help nourish and moisturize the skin and hair

Avocado

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

It contains vitamins E and C, which have antioxidant properties and can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals 

Vitamins

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Anti-Ageing 

Avocado also contains vitamin A, which is important for healthy skin and can help reduce the signs of aging

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and inflammation in the skin

Anti-inflammation

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

The healthy fats in avocado can help improve the texture and appearance of hair, making it shiny and soft 

Healthy fats

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Avocado oil can be used as a natural conditioner for hair, helping to nourish and moisturise the scalp and hair follicles 

Avocado oil

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

The high levels of monounsaturated fatty acids in avocado oil can also help prevent hair breakage and damage

Prevent hair damage

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

The natural oils in avocado can help soothe and hydrate dry and itchy skin

Hydration

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

The vitamins and minerals in avocado can help boost collagen production in the skin, which can help improve its elasticity and firmness

Boosts collagen

Image- Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Avocado can be used as a natural ingredient in DIY face masks and hair treatments to provide a nourishing boost to both skin and hair

Nourishment

