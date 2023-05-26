mAY 26, 2023
Benefits Of Strawberries For Skin
Strawberries are rich in vitamin C.
It’s anti-inflammatory properties treat the acne problems
Treats acne
The antioxidant properties of strawberries help reverse the damage caused by UV rays
Protects from UV ray
One of the best benefits of strawberries is that it treats puffy and raccoon eyes
Treats puffy eyes
Strawberries act as a great exfoliator and helps in reducing dark spots
Reduces dark spots
The salicylic acid present in strawberries helps fade hyperpigmentation
Fades hyperpigmentation
Skin health
This fruit improves the overall texture and appearance of your skin
The vitamin C present in strawberries controls the oil of your skin
Controls skin oil
Strawberry juice is a perfect ingredient to lighten your skin
Lightens the skin
Ellagic acid present in strawberries prevents your collagen from depleting
Anti-aging
Strawberry lip balm has the power to soften and smoothen your lips
Smoothens lips
