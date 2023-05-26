Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

mAY 26, 2023

Benefits Of Strawberries For Skin

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C.
It’s anti-inflammatory properties treat the acne problems

Treats acne

Image- Pexels

Image- Pexels

The antioxidant properties of strawberries help reverse the damage caused by UV rays

Protects from UV ray

Image- Pexels

One of the best benefits of strawberries is that it treats puffy and raccoon eyes

Treats puffy eyes

Image- Pexels

Strawberries act as a great exfoliator and helps in reducing dark spots

Reduces dark spots

Image- Pexels

The salicylic acid present in strawberries helps fade hyperpigmentation

Fades hyperpigmentation

Skin health

This fruit improves the overall texture and appearance of your skin

Image- Pexels

Image- Pexels

The vitamin C present in strawberries controls the oil of your skin

Controls skin oil

Image- Pexels

Strawberry juice is a perfect ingredient to lighten your skin

Lightens the skin

Image- Pexels

Ellagic acid present in strawberries prevents your collagen from depleting

Anti-aging

Image- Pexels

Strawberry lip balm has the power to soften and smoothen your lips

Smoothens lips

