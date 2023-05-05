MAY 05, 2023
Benefits of Surya Namaskar
If done faster, sun salutation is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that can aid weight loss. These poses stretch your abs and relieve stress around your lower back
Weight Loss
Overall, the practice of yoga helps to improve one's memory and brain functions. Practicing Surya Namaskar regularly can help you reduce stress and get rid of anxiety
Reduce Anxiety
Sun Salutation is a natural medicine for blood pressure. It strengthens the muscles and helps to keep the heartbeat in control and maintain blood sugar levels
Solves Blood Pressure Problems
Postures included in Surya Namaskar help calm the brain. It relieves stress and anxiety
Calm Body
Surya Namaskar is a great way to stretch, tighten and strengthen muscles, ligaments, joints and bones. These movements help increase the flexibility of the spine
Strengthen Muscles
Sun Salutation can improve sleeping patterns. Asanas help reduce stress, unwind the body and cool the mind for a good night's sleep
Sleep cycle
Regular exercising of Surya Namaskar improves blood circulation and brightens your face; increases skin elasticity, thus preventing the formation of wrinkles and making your skin beautiful
Glowing skin
Surya Namaskar is beneficial for women with menstrual irregularity. Practising these moves regularly can help regulate your cycle, reduce cramps and even help in natural childbirth
Menstrual Cycle
The Sun Salutation program improves the proper functioning of the digestive system. The forward leaning position helps digest food, which in turn helps remove the bad gases from the body
Improve digestion
Because the respiratory process is fast and active, the lungs are cleaned and the blood is highly oxygenated. This helps detoxify the body while improving lymphatic drainage, which carries toxins into the excretory system
Detox the Body
