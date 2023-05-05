Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 05, 2023

Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Image: Pexels

If done faster, sun salutation is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that can aid weight loss. These poses stretch your abs and relieve stress around your lower back 

Weight Loss

Image : Pexels

Overall, the practice of yoga helps to improve one's memory and brain functions. Practicing Surya Namaskar regularly can help you reduce stress and get rid of anxiety

Reduce Anxiety

Image : Pexels

Sun Salutation is a natural medicine for blood pressure. It strengthens the muscles and helps to keep the heartbeat in control and maintain blood sugar levels

Solves Blood Pressure Problems

Image : Pexels

Postures included in Surya Namaskar help calm the brain. It relieves stress and anxiety

Calm Body

Image : Pexels

Surya Namaskar is a great way to stretch, tighten and strengthen muscles, ligaments, joints and bones. These movements help increase the flexibility of the spine

Strengthen Muscles

Image : Pexels

Sun Salutation can improve sleeping patterns. Asanas help reduce stress, unwind the body and cool the mind for a good night's sleep

Sleep cycle

Image : Pexels

Regular exercising of Surya Namaskar improves blood circulation and brightens your face; increases skin elasticity, thus preventing the formation of wrinkles and making your skin beautiful

Glowing skin

Image : Pexels

Surya Namaskar is beneficial for women with menstrual irregularity. Practising these moves regularly can help regulate your cycle, reduce cramps and even help in natural childbirth

Menstrual Cycle

Image : Pexels

The Sun Salutation program improves the proper functioning of the digestive system. The forward leaning position helps digest food, which in turn helps remove the bad gases from the body

Improve digestion

Image : Pexels

Because the respiratory process is fast and active, the lungs are cleaned and the blood is highly oxygenated. This helps detoxify the body while improving lymphatic drainage, which carries toxins into the excretory system

Detox the Body

