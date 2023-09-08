Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 08, 2023
Benefits of taking a salt bath
Sea salts are rich in highly absorptive minerals and by regularly taking a salt bath, you can actually build up your immunity!
#1
Video: Alanna Panday's Instagram
The baking soda present in bathing salts acts as a naturally alkalising agent that helps flushing out toxins efficiently
#2
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
Presence of magnesium in bathing salts can help in restoring the energy to your cells, thus revitalising your senses
#3
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
Indulging in a warm salt bath is perfect for helping you relax and improving your sleep routine
#4
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
#5
Video: Alanna Panday's Instagram
Soaking in a warm salt bath can ease muscle tensions and also helps relieve muscle spasms and menstrual cramps
The minerals present in a high-quality bath salt promote the health of your skin and also help cleanse out the impurities from the skin
#6
Video: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Not only does a salt bath help to decrease congestion but also helps to eliminate existing mucus buildup
#7
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
If you have chronic pain of some kind, indulging in a salt water bath can help soothe the pain
#8
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
Studies show that salt water baths can help in regulating blood sugar levels and improving cardiovascular health too
#9
Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram
Moreover, salt baths are also beneficial for one’s mental wellbeing. And indulging in it helps you rejuvenate and relax
#10
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.