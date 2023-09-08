Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 08, 2023

Benefits of taking a salt bath

Sea salts are rich in highly absorptive minerals and by regularly taking a salt bath, you can actually build up your immunity! 

#1

Video: Alanna Panday's Instagram 

The baking soda present in bathing salts acts as a naturally alkalising agent that helps flushing out toxins efficiently

#2

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram 

Presence of magnesium in bathing salts can help in restoring the energy to your cells, thus revitalising your senses

#3

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram 

Indulging in a warm salt bath is perfect for helping you relax and improving your sleep routine

#4

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram

#5

Video: Alanna Panday's Instagram 

Soaking in a warm salt bath can ease muscle tensions and also helps relieve muscle spasms and menstrual cramps

The minerals present in a high-quality bath salt promote the health of your skin and also help cleanse out the impurities from the skin

#6

Video: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Not only does a salt bath help to decrease congestion but also helps to eliminate existing mucus buildup

#7

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram 

If you have chronic pain of some kind, indulging in a salt water bath can help soothe the pain

#8

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram 

Studies show that salt water baths can help in regulating blood sugar levels and improving cardiovascular health too

#9

Image: Alanna Panday's Instagram

Moreover, salt baths are also beneficial for one’s mental wellbeing. And indulging in it helps you rejuvenate and relax

#10

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here