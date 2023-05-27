Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

mAY 27, 2023

Benefits Of Tulsi For Skin & Hair 

Tulsi or Basil has antibacterial contents which keep the scalp healthy

Scalp health

Tulsi enhances blood circulation in the head area and prevents hair loss

Prevents hair loss

Tulsi improves blood circulation, reduces itchiness as well as dryness. It helps in preventing dandruff

Prevents dandruff

Tulsi works magically to give you acne free skin. It helps anyone facing acne issues

Anti-acne

Tulsi provides deep cleansing effect to the skin. It acts as a skin cleanser

Skin cleanser

Anti-aging

Tulsi reverses the effect of premature aging and helps your skin

Tulsi effectively lightens the skin tone and improves facial skin

Skin lightening

Tulsi's antibacterial properties keep the skin away from infection and protect it

Protects from infection

Tulsi keeps your skin free from rashes and makes it glow. It helps prevent harsh rashes

Prevents skin rashes

Tulsi works wonders in removing blackheads.
It helps in removing stubborn blackheads

Removes blackheads

