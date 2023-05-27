mAY 27, 2023
Benefits Of Tulsi For Skin & Hair
Tulsi or Basil has antibacterial contents which keep the scalp healthy
Scalp health
Tulsi enhances blood circulation in the head area and prevents hair loss
Prevents hair loss
Tulsi improves blood circulation, reduces itchiness as well as dryness. It helps in preventing dandruff
Prevents dandruff
Tulsi works magically to give you acne free skin. It helps anyone facing acne issues
Anti-acne
Tulsi provides deep cleansing effect to the skin. It acts as a skin cleanser
Skin cleanser
Anti-aging
Tulsi reverses the effect of premature aging and helps your skin
Tulsi effectively lightens the skin tone and improves facial skin
Skin lightening
Tulsi's antibacterial properties keep the skin away from infection and protect it
Protects from infection
Tulsi keeps your skin free from rashes and makes it glow. It helps prevent harsh rashes
Prevents skin rashes
Tulsi works wonders in removing blackheads.
Removes blackheads
