Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

Benefits of drinking water from copper vessels

Copper is an antioxidant, which means it fights off all the  radicals and negates their negative effects

Fights off cancer 

Copper is known to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, ultimately balancing hypertension

Balances hypertension 

Copper helps to balance inconsistencies in the thyroid gland, and helps it to function well

Helps functioning of thyroid glands

Copper helps the body in absorbing iron, the deficiency of which leads to anemia

Prevents anemia

Cures arthritis 

Copper has anti-inflammatory properties helping people with arthritis

Negates infection 

Copper is a natural antibiotic and helps in negating infections

Copper helps to kill germs in the stomach and cleans it. It also helps with digestion

Helps with digestion

Skincare products contain copper because it also helps in cell regeneration and controls aging

Controls aging

Prevents stroke 

Copper has anti-convulsive properties which effectively prevents seizures

Copper helps in dissolving excess fat leading to weight loss.

Weight loss 

