Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 10, 2023
Benefits of drinking water from copper vessels
Image: Pexels
Copper is an antioxidant, which means it fights off all the radicals and negates their negative effects
Fights off cancer
Copper is known to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, ultimately balancing hypertension
Image: Pexels
Balances hypertension
Copper helps to balance inconsistencies in the thyroid gland, and helps it to function well
Image: Pexels
Helps functioning of thyroid glands
Copper helps the body in absorbing iron, the deficiency of which leads to anemia
Image: Pexels
Prevents anemia
Cures arthritis
Image: Pexels
Copper has anti-inflammatory properties helping people with arthritis
Image: Pexels
Negates infection
Copper is a natural antibiotic and helps in negating infections
Copper helps to kill germs in the stomach and cleans it. It also helps with digestion
Helps with digestion
Image: Pexels
Skincare products contain copper because it also helps in cell regeneration and controls aging
Controls aging
Image: Pexels
Prevents stroke
Image: Pexels
Copper has anti-convulsive properties which effectively prevents seizures
Image: Pexels
Copper helps in dissolving excess fat leading to weight loss.
Weight loss
