MAY 09, 2023
Benefits Of Yogurt Face Mask
Image : Pexels
Lactic acid present in yogurt helps brighten skin tone as it actively combats tyrosinase
Makes your skin brighter
Image : Pexels
Yogurt is a great source of zinc. Zinc present in yogurt helps fight acne, skin inflammation, skin infections, and other dermatological problems
Protects skin
Image : Pexels
Calcium present in yogurt helps maintain and keep the skin’s natural barrier healthy and protected against external irritants
Regulates the skin’s natural barrier
Image : Pexels
Yogurt is an excellent source of vitamin A which is used as an anti-wrinkle agent and smooths the appearance of skin
Anti-aging properties
Image : Pexels
Yogurt comes power-packed with vitamins B6 and B12. Vitamins aided fibroblast migration, which helped hasten the physiological wound healing process
Speeds up healing
Image : Pexels
Check out some different yogurt face mask combinations and their benefits according to the National Library Of Medicine US
Different yogurt face masks combinations
Image : Pexels
Avocados offer anti-inflammatory properties and also contain antioxidants. It’s also rich in oleic acid which may help fight wrinkles
Yogurt and avocado face mask
Image : Pexels
Turmeric is popular for its anti-inflammatory benefits. It revives the quality of skin
Yogurt and turmeric face mask
Image : Pexels
Aloe vera stimulates fibroblast, it produces collagen and elastin fibers. This makes the skin more elastic and helps fight wrinkles and fine lines
Yogurt and aloe vera face mask
Image : Pexels
Honey is power-packed with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. It boosts the skin’s healing abilities and modulates the skin’s immune system
Yogurt and honey face mask
