MAY 09, 2023

Benefits Of Yogurt Face Mask

Image : Pexels

Lactic acid present in yogurt helps brighten skin tone as it actively combats tyrosinase

Makes your skin brighter 

Image : Pexels

Yogurt is a great source of zinc. Zinc present in yogurt helps fight acne, skin inflammation, skin infections, and other dermatological problems

Protects skin 

Image : Pexels

Calcium present in yogurt helps maintain and keep the skin’s natural barrier healthy and protected against external irritants

Regulates the skin’s natural barrier 

Image : Pexels

Yogurt is an excellent source of vitamin A which is used as an anti-wrinkle agent and smooths the appearance of skin

Anti-aging properties

Image : Pexels

Yogurt comes power-packed with vitamins B6 and B12.  Vitamins aided fibroblast migration, which helped hasten the physiological wound healing process

Speeds up healing

Image : Pexels

Check out some different yogurt face mask combinations and their benefits according to the National Library Of Medicine US 

Different yogurt face masks combinations 

Image : Pexels

Avocados offer anti-inflammatory properties and also contain antioxidants. It’s also rich in oleic acid which may help fight wrinkles

Yogurt and avocado face mask 

Image : Pexels

Turmeric is popular for its anti-inflammatory benefits. It revives the quality of skin

Yogurt and turmeric face mask 

Image : Pexels

Aloe vera stimulates fibroblast, it produces collagen and elastin fibers. This makes the skin more elastic and helps fight wrinkles and fine lines

Yogurt and aloe vera face mask 

Image : Pexels

Honey is power-packed with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. It boosts the skin’s healing abilities and modulates the skin’s immune system 

Yogurt and honey face mask

