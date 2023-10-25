Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
Best beach destinations to visit
Known for its stunning overwater bungalows and clear blue waters
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Image Source: pexels
Famous for its luxury resorts and coral reefs
Maldives
Image Source: pexels
Offers a mix of beautiful beaches and volcanic landscapes
Maui, Hawaii, USA
Image Source: pexels
Known for its vibrant nightlife and gorgeous beaches
Phuket, Thailand
Image Source: pexels
Famous for its white sandy beaches and nearby Mayan ruins
Cancún, Mexico
Image Source: pexels
Known for its iconic white-washed buildings overlooking the Aegean Sea
Santorini, Greece
Image Source: pexels
Offers a variety of beaches, from secluded to lively
Fiji
Image Source: pexels
Known for its pristine and remote beaches
Seychelles
Image Source: pexels
Iconic for its urban beaches like Copacabana and Ipanema
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Image Source: pexels
Features dramatic coastal scenery and charming villages
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.