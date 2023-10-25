Heading 3

Jiya Surana

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Best beach destinations to visit

Known for its stunning overwater bungalows and clear blue waters

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Famous for its luxury resorts and coral reefs

Maldives

Offers a mix of beautiful beaches and volcanic landscapes

Maui, Hawaii, USA

Known for its vibrant nightlife and gorgeous beaches

Phuket, Thailand

Famous for its white sandy beaches and nearby Mayan ruins

Cancún, Mexico

Known for its iconic white-washed buildings overlooking the Aegean Sea

Santorini, Greece

Offers a variety of beaches, from secluded to lively

Fiji

Known for its pristine and remote beaches

Seychelles

Iconic for its urban beaches like Copacabana and Ipanema

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Features dramatic coastal scenery and charming villages

Amalfi Coast, Italy

