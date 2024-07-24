Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 24, 2024
Best beaches to visit in North Goa
Famous for its vibrant nightlife, making it an ideal destination for those who love to party
Image: Freepik
Baga Beach
Well-known for its trance parties and flea markets. It is perfect for enjoying relaxed evenings and beautiful sunsets
Anjuna Beach
Image: Freepik
A perfect spot for a peaceful swim, with soft sand and clear waters. The nearby Fort Aguada adds a touch of history to this location
Sinquerim Beach
Image: Freepik
A beautiful location with its striking red cliffs and breathtaking scenery. It is known for its laid-back atmosphere and charming beach cafes
Vagator Beach
Image: Freepik
Also referred to as the 'Queen of Beaches', It is known for its sandy shore, various water activities, and lively marketplaces
Calangute Beach
Image: Freepik
Also known as "Little Russia," Morjim Beach is a peaceful destination popular among Russian travelers in India. It is a great place for observing birds and witnessing turtle hatchings
Image: Freepik
Morjim Beach
A tranquil and clean location, ideal for yoga and meditation retreats. It also offers upscale beach shacks and resorts
Ashwem Beach
Image: Freepik
Offers a relaxed atmosphere with musical performances, yoga sessions, and programs focused on well-being
Arambol Beach
Image: Freepik
Located next to Baga and Calangute, Candolim Beach offers a more tranquil and relaxing environment. It is perfect for those seeking a peaceful sunbathing experience and dining by the beach
Candolim Beach
Image: Freepik
A peaceful and less-crowded spot with stunning white sand and clear waters. It is great for a quiet and romantic getaway
Mandrem Beach
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.