Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel 

july 24, 2024

Best beaches to visit in North Goa 

Famous for its vibrant nightlife, making it an ideal destination for those who love to party 

Image: Freepik

Baga Beach

Well-known for its trance parties and flea markets. It is perfect for enjoying relaxed evenings and beautiful sunsets 

 Anjuna Beach

Image: Freepik

A perfect spot for a peaceful swim, with soft sand and clear waters. The nearby Fort Aguada adds a touch of history to this location

Sinquerim Beach

Image: Freepik

A beautiful location with its striking red cliffs and breathtaking scenery. It is known for its laid-back atmosphere and charming beach cafes

Vagator Beach

Image: Freepik

Also referred to as the 'Queen of Beaches', It is known for its sandy shore, various water activities, and lively marketplaces 

 Calangute Beach

Image: Freepik

Also known as "Little Russia," Morjim Beach is a peaceful destination popular among Russian travelers in India. It is a great place for observing birds and witnessing turtle hatchings

Image: Freepik

 Morjim Beach

A tranquil and clean location, ideal for yoga and meditation retreats. It also offers upscale beach shacks and resorts

 Ashwem Beach

Image: Freepik

Offers a relaxed atmosphere with musical performances, yoga sessions, and programs focused on well-being 

Arambol Beach

Image: Freepik

Located next to Baga and Calangute, Candolim Beach offers a more tranquil and relaxing environment. It is perfect for those seeking a peaceful sunbathing experience and dining by the beach

 Candolim Beach

Image: Freepik

A peaceful and less-crowded spot with stunning white sand and clear waters. It is great for a quiet and romantic getaway

Mandrem Beach

Image: Freepik

