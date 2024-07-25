Heading 3
Sanjukta Chodhury
Travel
july 25, 2024
Best beaches to visit in South Goa
A picturesque crescent-shaped beach known for its calm waters and vibrant nightlife
Palolem Beach
Image Source: Freepik
A serene and less-crowded beach, perfect for sunbathing and dolphin spotting
Agonda Beach
Image Source: Freepik
One of South Goa’s oldest and most famous beaches, it offers water sports and beach shacks
Colva Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Ideal for relaxing and enjoying fresh seafood, the beach is known for its tranquil environment and clean sands
Benaulim Beach
Image Source: Freepik
This beach is accessible mainly by boat and famous for its secluded setting and butterfly sightings
Butterfly Beach
Image Source: Freepik
This beach features a mix of black lava rocks and white sand. It is great for water activities and beachside dining
Cavelossim Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Located at the southern end of Cavelossim Beach, it is known for adventure sports and luxury resorts
Mobor Beach
Image Source: Freepik
A smaller and quieter beach, perfect for yoga enthusiasts and families
Patnem Beach
Image Source: Freepik
A hidden gem with a fishing village vibe, perfect for people seeking solitude and fresh seafood
Betul Beach
Image Source: Freepik
A stunning beach with pristine white sand, offering a peaceful escape with luxurious resorts
Varca Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.