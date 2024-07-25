Heading 3

Sanjukta Chodhury

Travel

july 25, 2024

Best beaches to visit in South Goa

A picturesque crescent-shaped beach known for its calm waters and vibrant nightlife

Palolem Beach

Image Source: Freepik

A serene and less-crowded beach, perfect for sunbathing and dolphin spotting

Agonda Beach

Image Source: Freepik

One of South Goa’s oldest and most famous beaches, it offers water sports and beach shacks

Colva Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Ideal for relaxing and enjoying fresh seafood, the beach is known for its tranquil environment and clean sands

Benaulim Beach

Image Source: Freepik

This beach is accessible mainly by boat and famous for its secluded setting and butterfly sightings

Butterfly Beach

Image Source: Freepik

This beach features a mix of black lava rocks and white sand. It is great for water activities and beachside dining

Cavelossim Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Located at the southern end of Cavelossim Beach, it is known for adventure sports and luxury resorts

Mobor Beach

Image Source: Freepik

A smaller and quieter beach, perfect for yoga enthusiasts and families

Patnem Beach

Image Source: Freepik

A hidden gem with a fishing village vibe, perfect for people seeking solitude and fresh seafood

Betul Beach

Image Source: Freepik

A stunning beach with pristine white sand, offering a peaceful escape with luxurious resorts 

Varca Beach

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here