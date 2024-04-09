Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 09, 2024
Best Birthday Theme Ideas For Girls
Dress up like your favorite Bollywood female characters and grace the party; from Deepika’s Shantipriya to Alia’s Shanaya, this party will be a hit!
Bollywood Theme
Image Source: IMDb
Bring in the old classical era with this retro themed party and decorate with innovative photo booths and chaat corners
Retro Style
Image Source: Pexels
Dress up as your favorite Disney princess and enjoy the party looking gorgeous
Princess Party
Image Source: Pexels
Host a fancy tea party with vintage teacups, floral decorations, and toothsome snacks
Tea Party
Image Source: Pexels
Use pastel colors, unicorn decorations, and offer unicorn-themed activities; enjoy this fantastical birthday!
Unicorn Wonderland
Image Source: Pexels
Dress up in sarees and enjoy this desi party looking beautiful and graceful!
Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Sizzling Sarees
This theme will require you to arrange your birthday party in a garden, with each guest bringing snacks and food just like we did it on school trips; Nostalgia and Fun together!
Picnic Theme
Image Source: Pexels
Dress up in night suits, gossip, eat and enjoy to the fullest in this chilled party theme
Lazy Sleepover
Image Source: Pexels
If you are an adventure enthusiast, then plan your birthday planning activities like trekking, treasure hunts, wildlife safaris and other fun activities
Adrenaline Junkie
Image Source: Pexels
Create a sweet wonderland with candy decorations, carnival games, and a candy buffet; gobble down candies just like your childhood days!
Candyland Carnival
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.