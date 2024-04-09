Heading 3

Best Birthday Theme Ideas For Girls

Dress up like your favorite Bollywood female characters and grace the party; from Deepika’s Shantipriya to Alia’s Shanaya, this party will be a hit!

Bollywood Theme

Image Source: IMDb

Bring in the old classical era with this retro themed party and decorate with innovative photo booths and chaat corners 

Retro Style

Image Source: Pexels

Dress up as your favorite Disney princess and enjoy the party looking gorgeous

Princess Party

Image Source: Pexels

Host a fancy tea party with vintage teacups, floral decorations, and toothsome snacks 

Tea Party

Image Source: Pexels

Use pastel colors, unicorn decorations, and offer unicorn-themed activities; enjoy this fantastical birthday!

Unicorn Wonderland

Image Source: Pexels

Dress up in sarees and enjoy this desi party looking beautiful and graceful! 

Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Sizzling Sarees

This theme will require you to arrange your birthday party in a garden, with each guest bringing snacks and food just like we did it on school trips; Nostalgia and Fun together!

Picnic Theme

Image Source: Pexels

Dress up in night suits, gossip, eat and enjoy to the fullest in this chilled party theme

Lazy Sleepover

Image Source: Pexels

If you are an adventure enthusiast, then plan your birthday planning activities like trekking, treasure hunts, wildlife safaris and other fun activities 

Adrenaline Junkie

Image Source: Pexels

Create a sweet wonderland with candy decorations, carnival games, and a candy buffet; gobble down candies just like your childhood days! 

Candyland Carnival

Image Source: Pexels

