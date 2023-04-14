APRIL 14, 2023
Best bodyweight cardio exercises
Start with your feet together and hands by your sides. Jump your feet apart as you raise your arms overhead. Return to the starting position and repeat
Jumping Jacks
Begin in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank position, then jump your feet back up to your hands and stand up, jumping at the top
Burpees
Start in a plank position, then alternate bringing your knees up to your chest as if running in place
Mountain climbers
Stand in place and quickly alternate bringing your knees up to hip level, one at a time
High Knees
Jump squats
Begin in a squat position, then jump up explosively, landing back in the squat position
Start in a lunge position, then jump and switch legs in the air, landing in a lunge on the other side
Jump lunges
Begin in a slight squat position and jump to the right, landing on your right foot. Jump to the left, landing on your left foot
Skater jumps
Start in a plank position, then jump your feet out to the sides, then back together
Plank jumps
Stand in place and punch the air, alternating arms as if you were boxing
Shadow boxing
Lie on your back and alternate bringing your elbow to your opposite knee, as if riding a bicycle
Bicycle crunches
