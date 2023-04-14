APRIL 14, 2023

Heading 3

Best bodyweight cardio exercises 

Start with your feet together and hands by your sides. Jump your feet apart as you raise your arms overhead. Return to the starting position and repeat

Jumping Jacks

Begin in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank position, then jump your feet back up to your hands and stand up, jumping at the top

Burpees

Start in a plank position, then alternate bringing your knees up to your chest as if running in place

Mountain climbers

Stand in place and quickly alternate bringing your knees up to hip level, one at a time

High Knees

Jump squats

Begin in a squat position, then jump up explosively, landing back in the squat position

Start in a lunge position, then jump and switch legs in the air, landing in a lunge on the other side

Jump lunges

Begin in a slight squat position and jump to the right, landing on your right foot. Jump to the left, landing on your left foot

Skater jumps

Start in a plank position, then jump your feet out to the sides, then back together

Plank jumps

Stand in place and punch the air, alternating arms as if you were boxing

Shadow boxing

Lie on your back and alternate bringing your elbow to your opposite knee, as if riding a bicycle

Bicycle crunches

