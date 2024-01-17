Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 17, 2024

Best book quotes about family

Family is not an important thing, it's everything - Michael J. Fox

#1

Image Source: Pexels

You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them - Desmond Tutu

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Family is the compass that guides us; a place where our feet may leave, but not our hearts - Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Having a place to go is home. Having someone to love is family. Having both is a blessing - Donna Hedges

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten - David Ogden Stiers

Image Source: Pexels

#5

In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony - Eva Burrows

#6

Image Source: Pexels

The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other - Mario Puzo

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family - Anthony Brandt

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

A happy family is but an earlier heaven - George Bernard Shaw

Family and friends are hidden treasures, seek them and enjoy their riches - Wanda Hope Carter

#10

Image Source: Pexels

