Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
January 17, 2024
Best book quotes about family
Family is not an important thing, it's everything - Michael J. Fox
#1
Image Source: Pexels
You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them - Desmond Tutu
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Family is the compass that guides us; a place where our feet may leave, but not our hearts - Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Having a place to go is home. Having someone to love is family. Having both is a blessing - Donna Hedges
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten - David Ogden Stiers
Image Source: Pexels
#5
In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony - Eva Burrows
#6
Image Source: Pexels
The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other - Mario Puzo
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family - Anthony Brandt
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
A happy family is but an earlier heaven - George Bernard Shaw
Family and friends are hidden treasures, seek them and enjoy their riches - Wanda Hope Carter
#10
Image Source: Pexels
