Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 12, 2024
Best budget-friendly countries to explore
Vietnam’s breathtaking scenery, bustling street markets, and historical landmarks can be explored at an incredibly low price
Vietnam
Image: Freepik
Mexico's vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, and stunning beaches can be explored at an affordable price
Mexico
Image: Freepik
Portugal’s charming cities, beautiful coastlines, and lively atmosphere can be explored at an affordable cost
Portugal
Image: Freepik
Explore Indonesia’s diverse islands, stunning beaches, vibrant rice fields, and beautiful temples on a budget
Indonesia
Image: Freepik
The Philippines offers sparkling beaches, vibrant festivals, and a warm atmosphere, all on a perfect and affordable budget
The Philippines
Image: Freepik
Explore India’s vibrant culture, historical landmarks, and flavorsome cuisine at incredibly budget-friendly prices
Image: Freepik
India
Traverse through Hungary’s beautiful cities, and thermal baths, and witness its rich history without burning a hole in your pocket
Hungary
Image: Freepik
Thailand offers stunning beaches, bustling cities, and flavorful street food, all at an incredibly affordable price
Thailand
Image: Freepik
Colombia’s lively cities, lush coffee regions, and stunning Caribbean coast make it a budget traveler’s dream
Colombia
Image: Freepik
Morocco’s stunning architecture bustling markets, and delicious cuisine will make you fall for it instantly, all while staying within your budget
Morocco
Image: Freepik
