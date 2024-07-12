Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

july 12, 2024

Best budget-friendly countries to explore

Vietnam’s breathtaking scenery, bustling street markets, and historical landmarks can be explored at an incredibly low price

Vietnam

Image: Freepik

Mexico's vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, and stunning beaches can be explored at an affordable price 

 Mexico

Image: Freepik

Portugal’s charming cities, beautiful coastlines, and lively atmosphere can be explored at an affordable cost 

 Portugal

Image: Freepik

Explore Indonesia’s diverse islands, stunning beaches, vibrant rice fields, and beautiful temples on a budget

Indonesia

Image: Freepik

The Philippines offers sparkling beaches, vibrant festivals, and a warm atmosphere, all on a perfect and affordable budget

The Philippines

Image: Freepik

Explore India’s vibrant culture, historical landmarks, and flavorsome cuisine at incredibly budget-friendly prices

Image: Freepik

 India

Traverse through Hungary’s beautiful cities, and thermal baths, and witness its rich history without burning a hole in your pocket

 Hungary

Image: Freepik

Thailand offers stunning beaches, bustling cities, and flavorful street food, all at an incredibly affordable price

Thailand

Image: Freepik

Colombia’s lively cities, lush coffee regions, and stunning Caribbean coast make it a budget traveler’s dream

Colombia

Image: Freepik

Morocco’s stunning architecture bustling markets, and delicious cuisine will make you fall for it instantly, all while staying within your budget

Morocco

Image: Freepik

