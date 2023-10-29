Heading 3

OCTOBER 29, 2023

Things to do in Thailand

Explore the vibrant capital city, with its temples, markets, and bustling street life. Don't miss the Grand Palace and Wat Pho

Visit Bangkok

Beaches and Islands

Relax on stunning beaches and visit beautiful islands like Phuket, Koh Samui, and Phi Phi Islands for water sports and snorkeling

Savor delicious Thai dishes at street stalls and local restaurants. Be sure to try pad thai, green curry, and mango sticky rice

Try Thai Cuisine

Discover the cultural heritage of Thailand by visiting temples such as Wat Arun, Wat Phra Singh, and Doi Suthep

Temples

Take a scenic boat ride on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok or explore the Mekong River in Northern Thailand

River Cruises

Hike and explore the natural beauty of Thailand in national parks like Khao Sok and Erawan

National Parks

Shop for souvenirs, clothing, and handicrafts in markets and malls

Shopping

Experience the vibrant nightlife in Bangkok, Pattaya and beach destinations with bars, clubs, and cultural shows

Nightlife

Enjoy traditional Thai massages and spa treatments for relaxation and rejuvenation

Thai Massage

If you visit in April, join in the fun of the Thai New Year's water festival, Songkran

Songkran Festival

