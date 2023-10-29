Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 29, 2023
Things to do in Thailand
Explore the vibrant capital city, with its temples, markets, and bustling street life. Don't miss the Grand Palace and Wat Pho
Visit Bangkok
Beaches and Islands
Relax on stunning beaches and visit beautiful islands like Phuket, Koh Samui, and Phi Phi Islands for water sports and snorkeling
Savor delicious Thai dishes at street stalls and local restaurants. Be sure to try pad thai, green curry, and mango sticky rice
Try Thai Cuisine
Discover the cultural heritage of Thailand by visiting temples such as Wat Arun, Wat Phra Singh, and Doi Suthep
Temples
Take a scenic boat ride on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok or explore the Mekong River in Northern Thailand
River Cruises
Hike and explore the natural beauty of Thailand in national parks like Khao Sok and Erawan
National Parks
Shop for souvenirs, clothing, and handicrafts in markets and malls
Shopping
Experience the vibrant nightlife in Bangkok, Pattaya and beach destinations with bars, clubs, and cultural shows
Nightlife
Enjoy traditional Thai massages and spa treatments for relaxation and rejuvenation
Thai Massage
If you visit in April, join in the fun of the Thai New Year's water festival, Songkran
Songkran Festival
