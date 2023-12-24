Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 24, 2023

Best Christmas carols

A timeless classic that anyone will recognize. Acclaimed singing group, Pentatonix, adds lots of flare and moving beats in this re-imagined version 

Angels We have heard on high

If there's one tune that will make you want to join a choir yourself, it's this one!

 I Saw A Maiden

It is a cheerful and happy Christmas carol centered on the feelings of Mary when she found she is pregnant with Jesus

The Cherry Tree Carol

Who can forget this classic carol? It was sung by both German and English troops during the Christ truce of World War I 

Silent Night

It was originally written as a poem in France, 1847. It was soon accompanied by music, which is what gave us the staple tune we know today

O Holy Night 

This might just be the most graceful tune to come out of the 19th century 

 Once in Royal David's city 

It earned its name when Ralph Vaughan Williams set the lyrics to this tune he heard being sung near Sussex 

Sussex Carol 

This carol is considered a rarity, as it was the first of its time to produce sounds and melodies of its caliber

Gabriel's Message 

One of the more popular songs on this list—this carol has many renditions, so there is certainly one that will suit your liking

Carol of the Bells

Jingle bells is undoubtedly the most popular Christmas carol. It is also the easiest one to get the little ones all cheered up 

Jingle Bells 

