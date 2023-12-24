Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 24, 2023
Best Christmas carols
A timeless classic that anyone will recognize. Acclaimed singing group, Pentatonix, adds lots of flare and moving beats in this re-imagined version
Angels We have heard on high
Image Source: Pexels.
If there's one tune that will make you want to join a choir yourself, it's this one!
I Saw A Maiden
Image Source: Pexels.
It is a cheerful and happy Christmas carol centered on the feelings of Mary when she found she is pregnant with Jesus
The Cherry Tree Carol
Image Source: Pexels.
Who can forget this classic carol? It was sung by both German and English troops during the Christ truce of World War I
Silent Night
Image Source: Pexels.
It was originally written as a poem in France, 1847. It was soon accompanied by music, which is what gave us the staple tune we know today
O Holy Night
Image Source: Pexels.
This might just be the most graceful tune to come out of the 19th century
Once in Royal David's city
Image Source: Pexels.
It earned its name when Ralph Vaughan Williams set the lyrics to this tune he heard being sung near Sussex
Sussex Carol
Image Source: Pexels.
This carol is considered a rarity, as it was the first of its time to produce sounds and melodies of its caliber
Gabriel's Message
Image Source: Pexels.
One of the more popular songs on this list—this carol has many renditions, so there is certainly one that will suit your liking
Carol of the Bells
Image Source: Pexels.
Jingle bells is undoubtedly the most popular Christmas carol. It is also the easiest one to get the little ones all cheered up
Jingle Bells
Image Source: Pexels.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.