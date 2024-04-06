Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
april 06, 2024
Best countries to travel in Asia
Thailand is among the most traveled countries in the world and is known as the Land of Smiles
Thailand
Image Source: Pexels
India attracts tourists for its diversity, historical significance and serene experience
India
Image Source: Pexels
A tropical paradise that seems to have been plucked from a dream, Maldives is famous for the overwater villa resorts where you can wake up to the ocean
Maldives
Image Source: Pexels
From the tranquil beaches of Lombok to the ancient temples of Borobudur, Indonesia offers a whole range of experiences. Bali in Indonesia is among the most popular tourist attractions in Asia
Indonesia
Image Source: Pexels
Vietnam is a country rich in heritage and landscape. It attracts tourists for its tasty cuisine
Vietnam
Image Source: Pexels
An incredible first-world country famous for balancing ancient traditions with modernity. Mount Fuji in Japan is the tallest snow-capped mountain attracting millions of travelers
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
Be it exotic nightlife or traditions and Culture, China offers a variety of destinations where you can spend your holiday
China
Image Source: Pexels
South Korea
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its K-pop and traditional dishes, South Korea is attracting millions of tourists worldwide
Recognized for its cultural heritage and scenic beauty, Sri Lanka is a pocket-friendly country to visit in Asia
Sri Lanka
Image Source: Pexels
The country has a diversity of religions and cultures. Also, it has a diverse music culture. The local food items are a must-try for tourists
Singapore
Image Source: Pexels
