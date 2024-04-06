Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 06, 2024
Best Courage Quotes to fight your fears
"Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it" - Nelson Mandela
#1
Image Source: Pexels
"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" - Franklin D. Roosevelt
#2
Image Source: Pexels
"Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear" - Mark Twain
#3
Image Source: Pexels
"Courage is knowing what not to fear" - Plato
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"Fear is only as deep as the mind allows" - Japanese Proverb
Image Source: Pexels
#5
"Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision" - Winston Churchill
#6
Image Source: Pexels
"Courage is the power to let go of the familiar" - Raymond Lindquist
#7
Image Source: Pexels
"Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, 'I will try again tomorrow” - Mary Anne Radmacher
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
"Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway" - John Wayne
"It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are" - E.E. Cummings
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.