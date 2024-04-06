Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 06, 2024

Best Courage Quotes to fight your fears

 "Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it" - Nelson Mandela

#1

Image Source: Pexels

"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" - Franklin D. Roosevelt

#2

Image Source: Pexels

"Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear" - Mark Twain

#3

Image Source: Pexels

"Courage is knowing what not to fear" - Plato

#4

Image Source: Pexels

"Fear is only as deep as the mind allows" - Japanese Proverb

Image Source: Pexels

#5

 "Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision" - Winston Churchill

#6

Image Source: Pexels

"Courage is the power to let go of the familiar" - Raymond Lindquist

#7

Image Source: Pexels

"Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, 'I will try again tomorrow” - Mary Anne Radmacher

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

"Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway" - John Wayne

"It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are" - E.E. Cummings 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

