Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 07, 2024
Best Desserts made from Kale
Blend kale with sweet fruits like banana, pineapple, and mango for a refreshing and nutritious drink
Kale Smoothie
Image: pexels
A warm dessert featuring tender apples and kale topped with a crispy oat topping, baked to golden perfection
Kale and Apple Crisp
Image: pexels
Rich and fudgy brownies with a surprising twist of pureed kale, adding moisture and nutrients to this classic treat
Kale Brownies
Image: pexels
Nutrient-packed energy balls made with kale, coconut, and sweetened with dates or honey for a healthy snack
Kale and Coconut Energy Balls
Image: pexels
Traditional chocolate chip cookies with finely chopped kale mixed into the dough for a unique and nutritious twist
Image: pexels
Kale and Chocolate Chip Cookies
A refreshing sorbet made with blended kale and mixed berries, perfect for a light and fruity dessert
Kale and Berry Sorbet
Image: pexels
Creamy pudding made with avocado, kale, and sweetened with maple syrup for a decadent yet healthy dessert option
Kale and Avocado Pudding
Image: pexels
A dairy-free ice cream made by blending frozen kale with ripe bananas for a creamy and guilt-free dessert
Kale and Banana Ice Cream
Image: pexels
Kale and Almond Milkshake
Image: pexels
A creamy milkshake blended with kale, almond milk, vanilla, and honey for a sweet and satisfying treat
Tangy lemon bars with a crust infused with finely chopped kale, offering a unique twist on this classic dessert
Kale and Lemon Bars
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.