Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 07, 2024

Best Desserts made from Kale

Blend kale with sweet fruits like banana, pineapple, and mango for a refreshing and nutritious drink

Kale Smoothie

A warm dessert featuring tender apples and kale topped with a crispy oat topping, baked to golden perfection

Kale and Apple Crisp

Rich and fudgy brownies with a surprising twist of pureed kale, adding moisture and nutrients to this classic treat

 Kale Brownies

Nutrient-packed energy balls made with kale, coconut, and sweetened with dates or honey for a healthy snack

 Kale and Coconut Energy Balls

Traditional chocolate chip cookies with finely chopped kale mixed into the dough for a unique and nutritious twist

Kale and Chocolate Chip Cookies

A refreshing sorbet made with blended kale and mixed berries, perfect for a light and fruity dessert

Kale and Berry Sorbet

Creamy pudding made with avocado, kale, and sweetened with maple syrup for a decadent yet healthy dessert option

Kale and Avocado Pudding

 A dairy-free ice cream made by blending frozen kale with ripe bananas for a creamy and guilt-free dessert

Kale and Banana Ice Cream

 Kale and Almond Milkshake

A creamy milkshake blended with kale, almond milk, vanilla, and honey for a sweet and satisfying treat

Tangy lemon bars with a crust infused with finely chopped kale, offering a unique twist on this classic dessert

 Kale and Lemon Bars

