Best destinations for Honeymoon In India

Famous for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, Portuguese architecture, Goa is ideal for couples who enjoy a mix of relaxation and entertainment

Goa

Known as ‘God's Own Country,’ Kerala offers backwaters, lush greenery, and serene hill stations. It is perfect for couples seeking a peaceful and romantic getaway

Kerala

Nestled in the Himalayas, these hill stations offer breathtaking views, snow-capped mountains, and adventure activities. Shimla-Manali is great for couples who love mountain scenery and outdoor adventures

Shimla-Manali

Often referred to as the ‘City of Lakes,’ Udaipur boasts beautiful palaces, romantic boat rides, and a regal atmosphere. It is ideal for couples looking for a royal and culturally rich experience

Udaipur

Pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life, and a tropical paradise make these islands perfect for couples seeking a secluded and beach-centric honeymoon

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is a symbol of eternal love and offers a romantic historical setting, suitable for couples interested in history and architecture

Agra

Nestled in the Himalayan foothills, Darjeeling offers tea gardens, breathtaking views, a cool climate, and is great for couples who appreciate scenic landscapes and a tranquil atmosphere

Darjeeling

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, these destinations are known for spirituality, adventure activities, and the Ganges River. Rishikesh and Haridwar are ideal for couples seeking a mix of relaxation, adventure, and spiritual experiences

Rishikesh and Haridwar

The Pink City, with its palaces, forts, vibrant markets, and cultural and historical experiences, is suitable for couples interested in architecture, history, and local crafts

Jaipur

Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, Kullu-Manali offers adventure sports, hot springs, and scenic landscapes, and is perfect for couples seeking a blend of adventure and natural beauty

Kullu-Manali

