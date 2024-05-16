Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Beauty
may 16, 2024
Best DIY Cooling Face Masks
Blend half a cucumber with aloe vera gel. Apply for 15-20 minutes and rinse with cool water
Cucumber and Aloe Vera Mask
Image: freepik
Mix equal parts of plain yogurt and honey. Optionally, add a teaspoon of oatmeal. Apply for 15-20 minutes and rinse off
Yogurt and Honey Mask
Image: freepik
Brew strong green tea, and freeze it in ice cube trays. Wrap a cube in a cloth and massage it over the face
Green Tea Ice Mask
Image: freepik
Mash a piece of papaya, and optionally mixed with honey or yogurt. Apply for 20 minutes and scrub off gently
Papaya Face Mask
Image: freepik
Mix sandalwood powder with rosewater to form a paste. Apply for 20 minutes and rinse
Sandalwood and Rosewater Mask
Image: freepik
Recipe: Mix fresh aloe vera gel with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply for 25 minutes and rinse
Aloe Vera and Lemon Mask
Image: freepik
Blend half a cucumber with fresh mint leaves, and add a tablespoon of yogurt. Apply for 10-15 minutes and rinse
Cucumber Mint Mask
Image: freepik
Mix rosewater with finely chopped mint leaves. Apply with a cotton ball and leave for 10-15 minutes before rinsing
Image: freepik
Rosewater and Mint Mask
Recipe: Mix equal parts of coconut water and aloe vera gel. Apply to the face with a cotton ball and leave for 15-20 minutes
Image: freepik
Coconut Water and Aloe Vera Mask
Blend half a cucumber, and mix with ground oatmeal to form a paste. Apply for 15 minutes and rinse
Oatmeal and Cucumber Mask
Image: freepik
