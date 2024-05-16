Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Beauty

may 16, 2024

Best DIY Cooling Face Masks 

Blend half a cucumber with aloe vera gel. Apply for 15-20 minutes and rinse with cool water

Cucumber and Aloe Vera Mask

Mix equal parts of plain yogurt and honey. Optionally, add a teaspoon of oatmeal. Apply for 15-20 minutes and rinse off

 Yogurt and Honey Mask

Brew strong green tea, and freeze it in ice cube trays. Wrap a cube in a cloth and massage it over the face

Green Tea Ice Mask

Mash a piece of papaya, and optionally mixed with honey or yogurt. Apply for 20 minutes and scrub off gently

 Papaya Face Mask

Mix sandalwood powder with rosewater to form a paste. Apply for 20 minutes and rinse

 Sandalwood and Rosewater Mask

Recipe: Mix fresh aloe vera gel with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply for 25 minutes and rinse

 Aloe Vera and Lemon Mask

Blend half a cucumber with fresh mint leaves, and add a tablespoon of yogurt. Apply for 10-15 minutes and rinse

 Cucumber Mint Mask

Mix rosewater with finely chopped mint leaves. Apply with a cotton ball and leave for 10-15 minutes before rinsing

Rosewater and Mint Mask

 Recipe: Mix equal parts of coconut water and aloe vera gel. Apply to the face with a cotton ball and leave for 15-20 minutes

Coconut Water and Aloe Vera Mask

Blend half a cucumber, and mix with ground oatmeal to form a paste. Apply for 15 minutes and rinse

Oatmeal and Cucumber Mask

