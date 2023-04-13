APRIL 13, 2023

Heading 3

Best Emoji Of Each Zodiac Sign

They are lovers and fighters. Passion burns bright for them. So it makes sense that your signature emoji is the fiery heart

Aries

They are open-minded and forward thinking. So flying saucer is for them 

Aquarius 

Nobody knows how to handle a pressure like Capricorn so diamond emoji is for them 

Capricorn 

Crystal ball emoji is for Scorpio as they are very secretive 

Scorpio 

Pisces 

They are always looking for the best in people and are the most compassionate so unicorn is their emoji 

Butterfly is the emoji for them as they are always on the move, staying busy with a variety of hobbies and friend groups

Gemini

Leo, and you're not afraid to steal the spotlight to be heard so microphone is their emoji 

Leo

Disco ball emoji is for them as they are energetic and compassionate 

Libra

Houseplant emoji is perfect for them as they love nature 

Taurus 

Their perfect emoji is crescent moon because their emotions run deep, and as a result, they tend to go with their feelings when making big decisions

Cancer

Bullseyes is for them as they can achieve whatever they set their mind to with enough hard work and dedication

Sagittarius 

Stack of books emoji is for them as they are so much more than a perfectionist

Virgo 

