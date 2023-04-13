APRIL 13, 2023
Best Emoji Of Each Zodiac Sign
Image- Pexels
They are lovers and fighters. Passion burns bright for them. So it makes sense that your signature emoji is the fiery heart
Aries
Image- Pexels
They are open-minded and forward thinking. So flying saucer is for them
Aquarius
Nobody knows how to handle a pressure like Capricorn so diamond emoji is for them
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
Crystal ball emoji is for Scorpio as they are very secretive
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
Image- Pexels
Pisces
They are always looking for the best in people and are the most compassionate so unicorn is their emoji
Butterfly is the emoji for them as they are always on the move, staying busy with a variety of hobbies and friend groups
Image- Pexels
Gemini
Leo, and you're not afraid to steal the spotlight to be heard so microphone is their emoji
Image- Pexels
Leo
Disco ball emoji is for them as they are energetic and compassionate
Image- Pexels
Libra
Houseplant emoji is perfect for them as they love nature
Image- Pexels
Taurus
Their perfect emoji is crescent moon because their emotions run deep, and as a result, they tend to go with their feelings when making big decisions
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Bullseyes is for them as they can achieve whatever they set their mind to with enough hard work and dedication
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
Stack of books emoji is for them as they are so much more than a perfectionist
Image- Pexels
Virgo
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.