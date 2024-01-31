Heading 3

Best Father-Son Quotes

"Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man"

#1

Image: freepik

“Every father should remember one day his son will follow his example, not his advice” 

#2

Image: freepik

“No love is greater than that of a father for his son”

#3

Image: freepik

“My father was my teacher. But most importantly he was a great dad”

#4

Image: freepik

“It is not flesh and blood, but the heart which makes us fathers and sons”

#5

Image: freepik

“A son is the clearest reflection of his father in the world”

#6

Image: freepik

“Boys do not ache for their father’s masculinity. They ache for their fathers’ hearts”

#7

Image: freepik

“My little boy yesterday, my friend today, my son forever”

#8

Image: freepik

“Every son quotes his father in words and in deeds”

#9

Image: freepik

"It's a father's duty to give his sons a fine chance"

#10

Image: freepik

