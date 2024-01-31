Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 31, 2024
Best Father-Son Quotes
"Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man"
#1
Image: freepik
“Every father should remember one day his son will follow his example, not his advice”
#2
Image: freepik
“No love is greater than that of a father for his son”
#3
Image: freepik
“My father was my teacher. But most importantly he was a great dad”
#4
Image: freepik
“It is not flesh and blood, but the heart which makes us fathers and sons”
#5
Image: freepik
“A son is the clearest reflection of his father in the world”
#6
Image: freepik
“Boys do not ache for their father’s masculinity. They ache for their fathers’ hearts”
#7
Image: freepik
“My little boy yesterday, my friend today, my son forever”
#8
Image: freepik
“Every son quotes his father in words and in deeds”
#9
Image: freepik
"It's a father's duty to give his sons a fine chance"
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.