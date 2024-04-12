Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

april 12, 2024

Best Food Items To Devour in Jalandhar

A tantalizing flatbread eaten alongside spicy chole; with a dollop of butter; this dish is North India’s favorite snack 

Amritsari Kulcha

Image Source: Pexels

Does this dish need any introduction!Roasted chicken cooked with a Spicy and creamy gravy; mouthwatering isn’t it! 

Butter Chicken

Image Source: Pexels

Tandoor makes everything better!Tandoor grilled chicken coated with spices is indeed a delectable dish 

Tandoori Chicken

Image Source: Pexels

When in Punjab, Lassi is your go-to drink; try this for a local, refreshing and invigorating beverage

Lassi

Image Source: Pexels

Sizzling aloo Tikkis topped with icy cold yogurt, tangy tamarind chutney and spicy and refreshing mint chutney; mouthwatering isn’t it!

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Image Source: Pexels

Jalandhar knows well to cater its vegetarian and non vegetarian lovers! This dish is made with soft and creamy paneer coated with spices and grilled till it appears to be Smokey

Paneer Tikka

Image Source: Pexels

Authentic Chole Bhature with ghee dripping bhaturas and spicy Chole served with pickles and onions; you must be craving it now! 

Chole Bhature

Image Source- Instagram@sanjanasanghi96

Rabri

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional Punjabi dessert made by boiling milk until it thickens; a heaven for sweet lovers

India’s favorite sweet dish!Crispy, syrupy, and coil-shaped sweets made by deep-frying maida flour batter and then dipping them in sugar syrup! 

Jalebi

Image Source: Pexels

A popular Punjabi sweet made from flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts, often enjoyed during festivals and special occasions; it’s nutritious and tasty! 

Pinni

Image Source: Pexels

