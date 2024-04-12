Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 12, 2024
Best Food Items To Devour in Jalandhar
A tantalizing flatbread eaten alongside spicy chole; with a dollop of butter; this dish is North India’s favorite snack
Amritsari Kulcha
Image Source: Pexels
Does this dish need any introduction!Roasted chicken cooked with a Spicy and creamy gravy; mouthwatering isn’t it!
Butter Chicken
Image Source: Pexels
Tandoor makes everything better!Tandoor grilled chicken coated with spices is indeed a delectable dish
Tandoori Chicken
Image Source: Pexels
When in Punjab, Lassi is your go-to drink; try this for a local, refreshing and invigorating beverage
Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
Sizzling aloo Tikkis topped with icy cold yogurt, tangy tamarind chutney and spicy and refreshing mint chutney; mouthwatering isn’t it!
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Image Source: Pexels
Jalandhar knows well to cater its vegetarian and non vegetarian lovers! This dish is made with soft and creamy paneer coated with spices and grilled till it appears to be Smokey
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: Pexels
Authentic Chole Bhature with ghee dripping bhaturas and spicy Chole served with pickles and onions; you must be craving it now!
Chole Bhature
Image Source- Instagram@sanjanasanghi96
Rabri
Image Source: Pexels
A traditional Punjabi dessert made by boiling milk until it thickens; a heaven for sweet lovers
India’s favorite sweet dish!Crispy, syrupy, and coil-shaped sweets made by deep-frying maida flour batter and then dipping them in sugar syrup!
Jalebi
Image Source: Pexels
A popular Punjabi sweet made from flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts, often enjoyed during festivals and special occasions; it’s nutritious and tasty!
Pinni
Image Source: Pexels
