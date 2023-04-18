Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Food

APRIL 18, 2023

Best Foods For Different Body Parts 

Image- Pexels

There are some certain foods that are best for your different body parts. Let’s check out 

Foods for different body parts

Image- Pexels

Eat salmon, tuna, sardine and walnuts to boost your brain 

For you brain 

Add bananas, red meat, fish and eggs to make your muscles strong

Image- Pexels

Strong muscles 

Broccoli and brussel sprouts are beneficial for lung health 

Image- Pexels

Lung health 

Image- Pexels

Healthy skin 

Blueberries, salmon, and green tea are effective for healthy skin

Prevent hair loss by eating plenty of green vegetables, beans and salmon 

Image- Pexels

Strong hair 

Improve your vision by eating eggs, corns, and carrots 

Image- Pexels

Eyes and vision 

Tomatoes and potatoes are good for your heart health 

Image- Pexels

Heart health 

For smooth bowel movement, eat yogurt and prunes 

Image- Pexels

Bowel movement 

Orange, celery and milk can help strengthen your bones 

Image- Pexels

Strong bones

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here