APRIL 18, 2023
Best Foods For Different Body Parts
Image- Pexels
There are some certain foods that are best for your different body parts. Let’s check out
Foods for different body parts
Image- Pexels
Eat salmon, tuna, sardine and walnuts to boost your brain
For you brain
Add bananas, red meat, fish and eggs to make your muscles strong
Image- Pexels
Strong muscles
Broccoli and brussel sprouts are beneficial for lung health
Image- Pexels
Lung health
Image- Pexels
Healthy skin
Blueberries, salmon, and green tea are effective for healthy skin
Prevent hair loss by eating plenty of green vegetables, beans and salmon
Image- Pexels
Strong hair
Improve your vision by eating eggs, corns, and carrots
Image- Pexels
Eyes and vision
Tomatoes and potatoes are good for your heart health
Image- Pexels
Heart health
For smooth bowel movement, eat yogurt and prunes
Image- Pexels
Bowel movement
Orange, celery and milk can help strengthen your bones
Image- Pexels
Strong bones
