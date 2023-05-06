MAY 06, 2023
Best Foods For Glam Skin You Must Know
Image : Pexels
Tomatoes are a great source of antioxidants; it protects you from the damage caused by the Sun’s UV rays, saves your skin from wrinkles, removes pigmentation and keeps it flawless
Tomatoes
Image : Pexels
Carrots are a rich source of antioxidants and beta-carotene that protects the skin from sun damage and boosts tissue regeneration
Carrots
Image : Pexels
Fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. It helps to reduce inflammation and keeps the skin supple and moisturized
Fish
Image : Pexels
It is a vegan source of omega-3 fatty acids which is important for glowing skin
Flaxseed
Image : Pexels
These citrus fruits can fix the damage caused by the UV rays of the sun, multiply collagen production in our body and thus enable our skin to look healthier and younger
Lemons and oranges
Image : Pexels
Eggs have vitamins like A, B12 and iron, minerals like zinc, calcium, and a few other nutrients. These nutrients are some of the key building blocks for healthy skin, supplying essential moisture to the skin, and keeping it glowing
Eggs
Image : Pexels
Broccoli is a powerhouse of nutrients such as beta-carotene, vitamins A, B complex, C, and E, phosphorus and antioxidants
Broccoli
Image : Pexels
Chia seeds have omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fiber, proteins, vitamins and minerals, polyunsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, polyphenols and several other nutrients that are excellent for your skin
Chia seeds
Image : Pexels
Turmeric is one of the best sources of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial; it heals wounds faster and has other properties as well. It also works well in reducing pigmentation
Turmeric
Image : Pexels
This leafy veggie rejuvenates skin, ensures sufficient moisturization and keeps the skin soft and young
Spinach
