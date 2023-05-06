Heading 3

MAY 06, 2023

Best Foods For Glam Skin You Must Know

Tomatoes are a great source of antioxidants; it protects you from the damage caused by the Sun’s UV rays, saves your skin from wrinkles, removes pigmentation and keeps it flawless

Tomatoes

Carrots are a rich source of antioxidants and beta-carotene that protects the skin from sun damage and boosts tissue regeneration 

Carrots

Fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. It helps to reduce inflammation and keeps the skin supple and moisturized

Fish

It is a vegan source of omega-3 fatty acids which is important for glowing skin 

Flaxseed

These citrus fruits can fix the damage caused by the UV rays of the sun, multiply collagen production in our body and thus enable our skin to look healthier and younger

Lemons and oranges 

Eggs have vitamins like A, B12 and iron, minerals like zinc, calcium, and a few other nutrients. These nutrients are some of the key building blocks for healthy skin, supplying essential moisture to the skin, and keeping it glowing

Eggs

Broccoli is a powerhouse of nutrients such as beta-carotene, vitamins A, B complex, C, and E, phosphorus and antioxidants

Broccoli

Chia seeds have omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fiber, proteins, vitamins and minerals, polyunsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, polyphenols and several other nutrients that are excellent for your skin

Chia seeds 

Turmeric is one of the best sources of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial; it heals wounds faster and has other properties as well. It also works well in reducing pigmentation

Turmeric

This leafy veggie rejuvenates skin, ensures sufficient moisturization and keeps the skin soft and young

Spinach

