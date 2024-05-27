Heading 3

Best Gift Hamper Ideas For Happy Occasions

Include bath bombs, body lotions, scented candles, and a soft bathrobe for a relaxing session

Spa Day Hamper

 Image: Pexels

You can include specialty teas or coffees, a stylish mug or two, gourmet cookies, and snacks in this interesting hamper 

 Hot Beverage Basket

 Image: Pexels

Add popcorn, various flavored popcorn seasonings, candy, cozy blankets, and a selection of classic or favorite movies for your binge watcher! 

 Movie Night Hamper

 Image: Pexels

Choose a few bestsellers of the favorite genre of your loved one, and gift them this bookish refuge! 

 Book Lover's Dream

 Image: Pexels

Include face masks, bath salts, a plush towel, scented body wash, and a journal or book for relaxation in this self care basket 

Pamper Yourself Basket

 Image: Pexels

Include a sketchbook, quality pencils or paints, an inspiring art book, and maybe a gift card to an art supply store; ideal for stationary connoisseurs

Artistic Hamper

 Image: Pexels

Include vinyl records or CDs, concert tickets, a Bluetooth speaker, and maybe even a gift card to a music streaming service or a customized playlist

 Music Lover's Mix

 Image: Pexels

Add supplies for a specific craft like knitting, candle making, or embroidery, whatever is the favorite hobby of the individual 

DIY Craft Kit

 Image: Pexels

Include board games, card games, popcorn, video games and perhaps even some homemade snacks or finger foods to enjoy while playing 

Game Night Basket

 Image: Pexels

Give your loved one a makeup kit if they’re obsessed with makeup and make them feel loved! 

 Makeup Essentials 

 Image: Pexels

