Aditi Singh

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Best gifts for your loved ones 

Personalised photo album or frame with cherished memories.

Photo frames

Image: freepik

A book by their favourite author or a bestseller in a genre they enjoy

Books

Image: freepik

A gift card to their favourite store or restaurant, allowing them to choose something they truly desire

Gift Card

Image: freepik

Customised merchandise featuring their favourite sports team, movie, or TV show.

Merchandise

Image: freepik

A set of luxurious bath bombs or spa products for a relaxing self-care experience.

Self-care products

Image: freepik

A donation to a charity or cause close to their heart, made in their name, to spread joy and make a positive impact.

Donation

Image: freepik

A handwritten letter can be much more precious than materialistic items. 

Letter

Image: freepik

A customised gift box or hamper to suit the needs and wants of your loved one

Customised gift box

Image: freepik

A vacay voucher to their dream destination can be the best gift one can get

Voucher

Image: freepik

Tickets to their favourite match or concert can make their year and give them an experience of a lifetime. 

Tickets

Image: freepik 

