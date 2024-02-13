Heading 3
Aditi Singh
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
Best gifts for your loved ones
Personalised photo album or frame with cherished memories.
Photo frames
Image: freepik
A book by their favourite author or a bestseller in a genre they enjoy
Books
Image: freepik
A gift card to their favourite store or restaurant, allowing them to choose something they truly desire
Gift Card
Image: freepik
Customised merchandise featuring their favourite sports team, movie, or TV show.
Merchandise
Image: freepik
A set of luxurious bath bombs or spa products for a relaxing self-care experience.
Self-care products
Image: freepik
A donation to a charity or cause close to their heart, made in their name, to spread joy and make a positive impact.
Donation
Image: freepik
A handwritten letter can be much more precious than materialistic items.
Letter
Image: freepik
A customised gift box or hamper to suit the needs and wants of your loved one
Customised gift box
Image: freepik
A vacay voucher to their dream destination can be the best gift one can get
Voucher
Image: freepik
Tickets to their favourite match or concert can make their year and give them an experience of a lifetime.
Tickets
Image: freepik
