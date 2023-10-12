Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 12, 2023

Best hair care secrets

Limit the use of chemical treatments like hair coloring, and relaxers 

Eat a balanced diet that is full of vitamins, minerals, and protein

Proper nutrition

Image Source: Pexels

Drink enough water from preventing your hair getting dry and brittle

Hydration

Image Source: Pexels

Choose the right hair products that are suitable for your hair type

Use the right shampoo and conditioner

Image Source: Pexels

Try not to use hot water as it dries up your scalp so instead use lukewarm water 

Avoid hot water

Image Source: Pexels

Use a deep conditioner or hair mask once a week to moisturize and repair your hair

Deep conditioning

Image Source: Pexels

Use heat protectant products before styling your hair as excessive heat can damage your hair

Reduce heat styling

Image Source: Pexels

Styles that pull your hair should be avoided as it may result in breakage 

Prevent tight hairstyles

Image Source: Pexels

Promote healthy growth by getting your hair trimmed once in 6-7 weeks

Trim timely

Image Source: Pexels

Brushing your hair harshly may lead to hair loss and weaken your roots

Gentle brushing

Image Source: Pexels

Avoid chemical treatments

Image Source: Pexels

