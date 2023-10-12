Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 12, 2023
Best hair care secrets
Limit the use of chemical treatments like hair coloring, and relaxers
Eat a balanced diet that is full of vitamins, minerals, and protein
Proper nutrition
Image Source: Pexels
Drink enough water from preventing your hair getting dry and brittle
Hydration
Image Source: Pexels
Choose the right hair products that are suitable for your hair type
Use the right shampoo and conditioner
Image Source: Pexels
Try not to use hot water as it dries up your scalp so instead use lukewarm water
Avoid hot water
Image Source: Pexels
Use a deep conditioner or hair mask once a week to moisturize and repair your hair
Deep conditioning
Image Source: Pexels
Use heat protectant products before styling your hair as excessive heat can damage your hair
Reduce heat styling
Image Source: Pexels
Styles that pull your hair should be avoided as it may result in breakage
Prevent tight hairstyles
Image Source: Pexels
Promote healthy growth by getting your hair trimmed once in 6-7 weeks
Trim timely
Image Source: Pexels
Brushing your hair harshly may lead to hair loss and weaken your roots
Gentle brushing
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid chemical treatments
Image Source: Pexels
Limit the use of chemical treatments like hair coloring, and relaxers
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.