Sanjukta Choudhury
travel
JUNE 07, 2024
Best Hill Stations in South India
Known for its sprawling tea gardens, lush greenery, and misty hills, Munnar offers stunning landscapes and a serene atmosphere
Munnar, Kerala
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Often referred to as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty boasts beautiful gardens, lakes, and the famous Nilgiri Mountain Railway
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Famous for its coffee plantations, Coorg is a tranquil hill station with scenic views, waterfalls, and rich biodiversity
Image source- Freepik
Coorg, Karnataka
Known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal features a star-shaped lake, dense forests, and breathtaking viewpoints
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Image source- Freepik
With its lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations, Wayanad is a perfect blend of nature and adventure
Wayanad, Kerala
Image source- Freepik
Nestled in the Shevaroy Hills, Yercaud is renowned for its orange groves, coffee plantations, and picturesque landscapes
Yercaud, Tamil Nadu
Image source- Freepik
Famous for its coffee estates and serene environment, Chikmagalur offers pleasant weather and stunning trekking trails
Chikmagalur, Karnataka
Image source- Freepik
A quieter counterpart to Ooty, Coonoor is known for its tea estates, Sim's Park, and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
Image source- Freepik
Known for its coffee plantations, scenic train journey, and tribal culture, Araku Valley offers a unique hill station experience
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh
Image source- Freepik
Ananthagiri Hills, Telangana
Popular for its coffee plantations, trekking trails, and picturesque landscapes, Ananthagiri Hills is a serene getaway from city life
Image source- Freepik
