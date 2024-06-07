Heading 3

JUNE 07, 2024

Best Hill Stations in South India


Known for its sprawling tea gardens, lush greenery, and misty hills, Munnar offers stunning landscapes and a serene atmosphere

 Munnar, Kerala

Image source- Freepik 

Image source- Freepik 

Often referred to as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty boasts beautiful gardens, lakes, and the famous Nilgiri Mountain Railway

 Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Famous for its coffee plantations, Coorg is a tranquil hill station with scenic views, waterfalls, and rich biodiversity

Image source- Freepik 

Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal features a star-shaped lake, dense forests, and breathtaking viewpoints

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Image source- Freepik 

With its lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations, Wayanad is a perfect blend of nature and adventure

 Wayanad, Kerala

Image source- Freepik 

Nestled in the Shevaroy Hills, Yercaud is renowned for its orange groves, coffee plantations, and picturesque landscapes

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Image source- Freepik 

Famous for its coffee estates and serene environment, Chikmagalur offers pleasant weather and stunning trekking trails

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Image source- Freepik 

A quieter counterpart to Ooty, Coonoor is known for its tea estates, Sim's Park, and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Image source- Freepik 

Known for its coffee plantations, scenic train journey, and tribal culture, Araku Valley offers a unique hill station experience

 Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Image source- Freepik 

 Ananthagiri Hills, Telangana

Popular for its coffee plantations, trekking trails, and picturesque landscapes, Ananthagiri Hills is a serene getaway from city life

Image source- Freepik 

