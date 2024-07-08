Heading 3

Best Hill Stations Near Guwahati

Known as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong is famous for its rolling hills and vibrant culture

Shillong

Image Source: Freepik

One of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji is renowned for its living root bridges and stunning waterfalls

Cherrapunji

Image Source: Freepik

Mawsynram is known for its heavy rainfall, lush green landscapes, and unique cave formations

Mawsynram

Image Source: Freepik

Nestled in the Himalayas, Tawang offers serene landscapes, ancient monasteries, and pristine lakes

Tawang

Image Source: Freepik

Assam's only hill station, Haflong is surrounded by blue hills, scenic valleys, and beautiful lakes

Haflong

Image Source: Freepik

Bomdila provides panoramic views of the snow-capped Himalayas, apple orchards, and vibrant Tibetan culture

Image Source: Freepik

 Bomdila

Famous for its pine-clad hills and rice fields, Ziro is also known for its rich tribal heritage and the annual music festival

Ziro

Image Source: Freepik

Diphu is a serene hill station with lush green forests, tribal villages, and a peaceful environment

Diphu

Image Source: Freepik

Mirik offers picturesque tea gardens, a beautiful lake, and the majestic view of Mt. Kanchenjunga

Mirik

Image Source: Freepik

Pelling, a charming hill station, is known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayas and ancient monasteries

 Pelling

Image Source: Freepik

