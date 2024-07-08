Heading 3
Best Hill Stations Near Guwahati
Known as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong is famous for its rolling hills and vibrant culture
Shillong
One of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji is renowned for its living root bridges and stunning waterfalls
Cherrapunji
Mawsynram is known for its heavy rainfall, lush green landscapes, and unique cave formations
Mawsynram
Nestled in the Himalayas, Tawang offers serene landscapes, ancient monasteries, and pristine lakes
Tawang
Assam's only hill station, Haflong is surrounded by blue hills, scenic valleys, and beautiful lakes
Haflong
Bomdila provides panoramic views of the snow-capped Himalayas, apple orchards, and vibrant Tibetan culture
Bomdila
Famous for its pine-clad hills and rice fields, Ziro is also known for its rich tribal heritage and the annual music festival
Ziro
Diphu is a serene hill station with lush green forests, tribal villages, and a peaceful environment
Diphu
Mirik offers picturesque tea gardens, a beautiful lake, and the majestic view of Mt. Kanchenjunga
Mirik
Pelling, a charming hill station, is known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayas and ancient monasteries
Pelling
