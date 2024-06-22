Heading 3

june 22, 2024

Best Hill Stations Near Mumbai to Visit

Lonavala, 83 km from Mumbai, is known for its greenery, misty hills, and serene lakes. Highlights include Tiger’s Leap and Karla Caves

Lonavala

Image Source: Freepik

Just 5 km from Lonavala, Khandala offers stunning landscapes with attractions like Rajmachi Fort, Duke’s Nose, and Bhushi Lake

Khandala

Image Source: Freepik

Matheran, 80 km from Mumbai, is an automobile-free hill station with colonial architecture and viewpoints like Panorama Point. Enjoy the toy train ride

Matheran

Image Source: Freepik

Located 230 km from Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar is famous for strawberry farms and viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat. Ideal for a cool, scenic retreat

Mahabaleshwar

Image Source: Freepik

Close to Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani is known for Table Land plateau, pleasant weather, and its colonial-era charm

Panchgani

Image Source: Freepik

Igatpuri, 120 km from Mumbai, features the Sahyadri Range, waterfalls, and forts. Visit Vaitarna Dam and Vipassana International Academy

Igatpuri

Image Source: Freepik

Amboli, 490 km from Mumbai, offers lush greenery, misty hills, and cascading waterfalls. Visit Amboli Waterfall and Shirgaonkar Point for a serene retreat

Amboli

Image Source: Freepik

Malshej Ghat, 130 km from Mumbai, offers stunning mountain views, waterfalls, and trekking trails. Ideal for nature lovers and photographers

Malshej Ghat

Image Source: Freepik

Lavasa, about 186 km from Mumbai, is a planned hill city resembling Italian towns. It features lakeside promenades and adventure sports

Lavasa

Image Source: Freepik

Karjat, 62 km from Mumbai, is popular for its lush landscapes, trekking spots, and historic caves. Visit Kondana Caves and Ulhas Valley 

Karjat

Image Source: Freepik

