Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
june 22, 2024
Best Hill Stations Near Mumbai to Visit
Lonavala, 83 km from Mumbai, is known for its greenery, misty hills, and serene lakes. Highlights include Tiger’s Leap and Karla Caves
Lonavala
Image Source: Freepik
Just 5 km from Lonavala, Khandala offers stunning landscapes with attractions like Rajmachi Fort, Duke’s Nose, and Bhushi Lake
Khandala
Image Source: Freepik
Matheran, 80 km from Mumbai, is an automobile-free hill station with colonial architecture and viewpoints like Panorama Point. Enjoy the toy train ride
Matheran
Image Source: Freepik
Located 230 km from Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar is famous for strawberry farms and viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat. Ideal for a cool, scenic retreat
Mahabaleshwar
Image Source: Freepik
Close to Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani is known for Table Land plateau, pleasant weather, and its colonial-era charm
Panchgani
Image Source: Freepik
Igatpuri, 120 km from Mumbai, features the Sahyadri Range, waterfalls, and forts. Visit Vaitarna Dam and Vipassana International Academy
Igatpuri
Image Source: Freepik
Amboli, 490 km from Mumbai, offers lush greenery, misty hills, and cascading waterfalls. Visit Amboli Waterfall and Shirgaonkar Point for a serene retreat
Amboli
Image Source: Freepik
Malshej Ghat, 130 km from Mumbai, offers stunning mountain views, waterfalls, and trekking trails. Ideal for nature lovers and photographers
Malshej Ghat
Image Source: Freepik
Lavasa, about 186 km from Mumbai, is a planned hill city resembling Italian towns. It features lakeside promenades and adventure sports
Lavasa
Image Source: Freepik
Karjat, 62 km from Mumbai, is popular for its lush landscapes, trekking spots, and historic caves. Visit Kondana Caves and Ulhas Valley
Karjat
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.