Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
june 28, 2024
Best Hill Stations To Visit in India During Monsoon
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar's lush tea gardens, misty hills, and beautiful waterfalls make it a perfect monsoon destination
Munnar, Kerala
Known for its coffee plantations, Coorg offers enchanting landscapes, lush greenery, and pleasant weather during the monsoon season
Coorg, Karnataka
The capital of Meghalaya, Shillong is often called the "Scotland of the East." Its rolling hills, vibrant culture, and monsoon rains create a magical atmosphere
Shillong, Meghalaya
Famous for its tea gardens and the stunning views of the Kanchenjunga range, Darjeeling becomes even more picturesque with monsoon showers
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Known as the "Queen of Hills," Mussoorie offers stunning views, lush greenery, and picturesque waterfalls, making it an ideal monsoon destination
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
With its verdant valleys, cascading waterfalls, and strawberry farms, Mahabaleshwar is a refreshing retreat during the monsoon
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
Known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal boasts serene lakes, dense forests, and beautiful views enhanced by the monsoon mist
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
One of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji's dramatic waterfalls, living root bridges, and lush greenery are at their best in the monsoon
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
Lonavala's scenic beauty is accentuated by its numerous waterfalls, green valleys, and pleasant weather during the monsoon season
Lonavala, Maharashtra
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Ooty's tea gardens, rolling hills, and pleasant climate make it a popular destination, especially enchanting when covered in monsoon mist
