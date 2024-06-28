Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

june 28, 2024

Best Hill Stations To Visit in India During Monsoon

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar's lush tea gardens, misty hills, and beautiful waterfalls make it a perfect monsoon destination

 Munnar, Kerala

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its coffee plantations, Coorg offers enchanting landscapes, lush greenery, and pleasant weather during the monsoon season

Coorg, Karnataka

Image Source: Freepik

The capital of Meghalaya, Shillong is often called the "Scotland of the East." Its rolling hills, vibrant culture, and monsoon rains create a magical atmosphere

 Shillong, Meghalaya

Image Source: Freepik

Famous for its tea gardens and the stunning views of the Kanchenjunga range, Darjeeling becomes even more picturesque with monsoon showers

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the "Queen of Hills," Mussoorie offers stunning views, lush greenery, and picturesque waterfalls, making it an ideal monsoon destination

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Freepik

With its verdant valleys, cascading waterfalls, and strawberry farms, Mahabaleshwar is a refreshing retreat during the monsoon

Image Source: Freepik

 Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal boasts serene lakes, dense forests, and beautiful views enhanced by the monsoon mist

 Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Freepik

One of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji's dramatic waterfalls, living root bridges, and lush greenery are at their best in the monsoon

 Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Image Source: Freepik

Lonavala's scenic beauty is accentuated by its numerous waterfalls, green valleys, and pleasant weather during the monsoon season

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Image Source: Freepik

 Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Freepik

Ooty's tea gardens, rolling hills, and pleasant climate make it a popular destination, especially enchanting when covered in monsoon mist

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here