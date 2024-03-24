Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 24, 2024
Best homemade Indian snacks
Crispy pastry filled with spiced potatoes and peas.
Samosas
Image Source: pexels
Deep-fried fritters made with chickpea flour batter and various vegetables like onions, potatoes, or spinach.
Pakoras
Image Source: pexels
A savoury snack made with puffed rice, chopped vegetables, tangy chutneys, and spices.
Bhel Puri
Image Source: pexels
Crisp hollow puris filled with a spicy and tangy mixture of tamarind water, chickpeas, potatoes, and spices.
Pani Puri/Golgappa
Image Source: pexels
Spiced potato patties shallow-fried until crispy on the outside.
Image Source: pexels
Aloo Tikki
Steamed savoury cakes made from fermented rice and chickpea flour batter, often served with chutneys.
Dhokla
Image Source: pexels
Crunchy peanuts coated with a spicy and tangy seasoning mix.
Masala Peanuts
Image Source: pexels
A savoury snack mix made with flattened rice, nuts, spices, and sometimes dried fruits.
Chivda
Image Source: pexels
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: pexels
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and grilled or roasted.
A popular Mumbai street food consisting of a deep-fried potato patty served in a bun with spicy chutneys.
Vada Pav
Image Source: pexels
