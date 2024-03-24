Heading 3

March 24, 2024

Best homemade Indian snacks 

 Crispy pastry filled with spiced potatoes and peas.

Samosas

Deep-fried fritters made with chickpea flour batter and various vegetables like onions, potatoes, or spinach.

Pakoras

A savoury snack made with puffed rice, chopped vegetables, tangy chutneys, and spices.

Bhel Puri

Crisp hollow puris filled with a spicy and tangy mixture of tamarind water, chickpeas, potatoes, and spices.

 Pani Puri/Golgappa

 Spiced potato patties shallow-fried until crispy on the outside.

Aloo Tikki

Steamed savoury cakes made from fermented rice and chickpea flour batter, often served with chutneys.

Dhokla

Crunchy peanuts coated with a spicy and tangy seasoning mix.

Masala Peanuts

 A savoury snack mix made with flattened rice, nuts, spices, and sometimes dried fruits.

Chivda

Paneer Tikka

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and grilled or roasted.

A popular Mumbai street food consisting of a deep-fried potato patty served in a bun with spicy chutneys.

 Vada Pav

