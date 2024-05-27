Heading 3
Best Indian Fish Curry Recipes
It is made with coconut milk, tamarind and plenty of spices. This curry is a spicy Goan specialty
Goan Fish Curry
It is known for it's tangy and spicy flavors. this curry often includes coconut and kokum
Kerala Fish Curry
Light and flavorful, it is typically cooked with mustard oil, ginger, and spices; a fiery dish!
Bengali Fish Curry-Macher Jhol
Hailing from the Malvan region of Maharashtra, this curry features coconut, kokum, and Malvani masala which offers a tangy and spicy curry!
Malvani Fish Curry
Spicy and tangy, often made with tamarind, tomatoes, and a blend of Andhra spices; one of the most famous dishes of Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Fish Curry
Usually made with a base of tamarind paste and coconut milk, along with local spices like fenugreek and curry leaves
Tamil Nadu Special
A tangy and spicy curry with coconut milk, tamarind, and a blend of Mangalorean spices, usually served with rice
Mangalorean Fish Curry
A sour and spicy curry made with tomatoes, lemon, and is a typical dish of Assamese cuisine
Assamese Fish Curry-Masor Tenga
A delicate and flavorful curry with moderate spices and assorted flavors; indeed a delectable dinner option!
Parsi Fish Curry-Patra ni Machh
A coastal favorite dish, often prepared with coconut, kokum, and a mix of Konkani spices which provides a spicy and tangy curry recipe!
Konkani Fish Curry
