Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

may 27, 2024

Best Indian Fish Curry Recipes 

It is made with coconut milk, tamarind and plenty of spices. This curry is a spicy Goan specialty

 Goan Fish Curry 

It is known for it's tangy and spicy flavors. this curry often includes coconut and kokum

 Kerala Fish Curry

Light and flavorful, it is typically cooked with mustard oil, ginger, and spices; a fiery dish! 

 Bengali Fish Curry-Macher Jhol

Hailing from the Malvan region of Maharashtra, this curry features coconut, kokum, and Malvani masala which offers a tangy and spicy curry! 

Malvani Fish Curry

Spicy and tangy, often made with tamarind, tomatoes, and a blend of Andhra spices; one of the most famous dishes of Andhra Pradesh 

Andhra Fish Curry

Usually made with a base of tamarind paste and coconut milk, along with local spices like fenugreek and curry leaves

 Tamil Nadu Special

A tangy and spicy curry with coconut milk, tamarind, and a blend of Mangalorean spices, usually served with rice

Mangalorean Fish Curry

 A sour and spicy curry made with tomatoes, lemon, and is a typical dish of Assamese cuisine

 Assamese Fish Curry-Masor Tenga

 A delicate and flavorful curry with moderate spices and assorted flavors; indeed a delectable dinner option! 

Parsi Fish Curry-Patra ni Machh

A coastal favorite dish, often prepared with coconut, kokum, and a mix of Konkani spices which provides a spicy and tangy curry recipe! 

 Konkani Fish Curry

