Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 23, 2024
Best Indian Fried Dishes For Breakfast
Flaky, stuffed flatbread filled with spiced mashed potatoes, fried until golden brown
Aloo Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Crispy, savory lentil fritters with a soft interior, perfect with chutney and sambar
Medu Vada
Image Source: Pexels
Slices of bread stuffed with spiced potato filling; dipped in chickpea batter, and fried until golden and crunchy
Bread Pakora
Image Source: Pexels
Crunchy, gluten-free fritters made from soaked tapioca pearls, potatoes, and spices, fried to perfection
Sabudana Vada
Image Source: Freepik
Flaky, deep-fried pastries filled with a spicy lentil or pea mixture, often served with chutneys
Image Source: Freepik
Kachori
A popular Mumbai street food consisting of a deep-fried potato dumpling sandwiched in a soft bun with spicy chutneys
Vada Pav
Image Source: Pexels
Spicy green chilies coated in a gram flour batter and fried until crispy, a delicious and fiery breakfast option
Mirchi Bhajji
Image Source: Freepik
Deep-fried potato dumplings coated in chickpea flour batter, often served with chutneys or in a pav (bread roll)
Batata Vada
Image Source: Pexels
Masala Poori
Image Source: Pexels
Spicy deep-fried bread made with whole wheat flour and flavored with spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder
Round, crispy fritters made from urad dal batter, flavored with ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves
Mysore Bonda
Image Source: Freepik
