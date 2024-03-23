Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 23, 2024

Best Indian Fried Dishes For Breakfast

Flaky, stuffed flatbread filled with spiced mashed potatoes, fried until golden brown

Aloo Paratha

Image Source: Pexels

Crispy, savory lentil fritters with a soft interior, perfect with chutney and sambar

Medu Vada

Image Source: Pexels

Slices of bread stuffed with spiced potato filling; dipped in chickpea batter, and fried until golden and crunchy

Bread Pakora

Image Source: Pexels

Crunchy, gluten-free fritters made from soaked tapioca pearls, potatoes, and spices, fried to perfection

Sabudana Vada

Image Source: Freepik

Flaky, deep-fried pastries filled with a spicy lentil or pea mixture, often served with chutneys

Image Source: Freepik

Kachori

A popular Mumbai street food consisting of a deep-fried potato dumpling sandwiched in a soft bun with spicy chutneys

Vada Pav

Image Source: Pexels

Spicy green chilies coated in a gram flour batter and fried until crispy, a delicious and fiery breakfast option

Mirchi Bhajji

Image Source: Freepik

Deep-fried potato dumplings coated in chickpea flour batter, often served with chutneys or in a pav (bread roll)

Batata Vada

Image Source: Pexels

Masala Poori

Image Source: Pexels

Spicy deep-fried bread made with whole wheat flour and flavored with spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder

Round, crispy fritters made from urad dal batter, flavored with ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves

Mysore Bonda

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here