Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 11, 2024
Best Indian Places To Retire In 2024
This place with amazing connectivity and a pollution-free environment is perfect to settle up after retirement
Chandigarh
Enjoy your retirement life by living in the middle of mountains and picturesque landscapes
Dharamshala
The pink city of India- Jaipur offers all the amenities required to settle at affordable prices
Jaipur
After your retirement, you can consider shifting to Pune- a city full of fashionable lifestyles and an elderly community
Pune
A place with beautiful hills, and a soothing environment- Dehradun can be a comfortable place to shift
Dehradun
Mysore known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic landscapes offers various medical services for senior citizens
Mysore
Not only for parties but Goa can also be an ideal place to shift after retirement for a better quality of life
Goa
Located at the Himalayan foothills, Rishikesh is the perfect to live a peaceful and comfortable after-retirement life
Rishikesh
This hustle-bustle city in India can offer various medical facilities and access to some of the best public transportation systems
Mumbai
Avoid the chaos and shift to Ahmedabad for a slow and comfortable living environment
Ahmedabad
