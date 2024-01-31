Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Lifestyle

January 31, 2024

Best Indian salad recipe

    Combine sprouted moong beans with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and coriander. Season with chaat masala, lemon juice, and a hint of black salt

Sprouted Moong Salad

    A refreshing mix of finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and green chilies. Toss with lemon juice, chaat masala, and a pinch of salt

Kachumber Salad

    Mix boiled chickpeas with chopped tomatoes, onions, green chilies, and coriander. Add a squeeze of lemon, chaat masala, and a touch of roasted cumin powder

Chickpea Salad (Chana Chaat)

    Grate equal parts of beetroot and carrots and mix them with a handful of peanuts. Dress with a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a splash of lemon juice

Beetroot and Carrot Salad

    Cooked quinoa tossed with colorful bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and feta cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon dressing

Quinoa Salad with Vegetables

    Grated cucumber mixed with thick yogurt, chopped mint, and a tadka (tempering) of mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves

Cucumber Raita

    Fresh spinach leaves combined with cherry tomatoes, avocados, and toasted pine nuts. Dress with a light vinaigrette

Palak (Spinach) Salad

    A mix of diced seasonal fruits such as apples, bananas, grapes, and pomegranate seeds. Sprinkle with chaat masala and a squeeze of lime juice

Fruit Chaat

    Combine diced ripe mangoes with pomegranate seeds. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and a drizzle of honey

Mango and Pomegranate Salad

     Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) tossed with colorful bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Season with chaat masala and lemon juice

Paneer Salad

