Nikita Vishwakarma
Lifestyle
January 31, 2024
Best Indian salad recipe
Combine sprouted moong beans with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and coriander. Season with chaat masala, lemon juice, and a hint of black salt
Sprouted Moong Salad
A refreshing mix of finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and green chilies. Toss with lemon juice, chaat masala, and a pinch of salt
Kachumber Salad
Mix boiled chickpeas with chopped tomatoes, onions, green chilies, and coriander. Add a squeeze of lemon, chaat masala, and a touch of roasted cumin powder
Chickpea Salad (Chana Chaat)
Grate equal parts of beetroot and carrots and mix them with a handful of peanuts. Dress with a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a splash of lemon juice
Beetroot and Carrot Salad
Cooked quinoa tossed with colorful bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and feta cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon dressing
Quinoa Salad with Vegetables
Grated cucumber mixed with thick yogurt, chopped mint, and a tadka (tempering) of mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves
Cucumber Raita
Fresh spinach leaves combined with cherry tomatoes, avocados, and toasted pine nuts. Dress with a light vinaigrette
Palak (Spinach) Salad
A mix of diced seasonal fruits such as apples, bananas, grapes, and pomegranate seeds. Sprinkle with chaat masala and a squeeze of lime juice
Fruit Chaat
Combine diced ripe mangoes with pomegranate seeds. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and a drizzle of honey
Mango and Pomegranate Salad
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) tossed with colorful bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Season with chaat masala and lemon juice
Paneer Salad
