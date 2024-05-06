Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle 

MAY 06, 2024

Best Indian Spinach Recipes To Try

 A classic dish made with spinach and paneer cooked in a creamy tomato gravy; amalgamating taste and health together

Palak Paneer

Images: freepik

Lentils cooked with spinach, garlic, and spices, make for a nutritious and flavorful dish; sounds basic but is surely an extraordinary recipe

 Spinach Dal

Images: freepik

A classic and comforting dish! Potatoes and spinach are cooked together with spices, creating a hearty and extremely comforting dish

Aloo Palak

Images: freepik

 Spinach fritters are made by dipping spinach leaves in chickpea flour batter and are deep-fried until crispy; devoured as a tea-time snack

Spinach Pakora

Images: freepik

A breakfast option! Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with a flavorful mixture of spinach, spices, and sometimes even paneer; will give your day a good and healthy start

 Spinach Paratha

Images: freepik

Fragrant rice cooked with spinach, vegetables, and spices, perfect as a one-pot simmering meal

Images: freepik

Spinach Pulao

 A cooling yogurt-based side dish flavored with spinach, cumin, and other spices; offering a beautiful hue and vibrant flavor

 Spinach Raita

Images: freepik

A popular dish made by sauteing spinach with onions, garlic, and spices; and is served with thin chapatis

Spinach Bhaji

Images: freepik

Spinach Soup

Images: freepik

A creamy and nutritious soup made with spinach, onions, garlic, and vegetable broth; a healthy and nourishing bowl of delectable-ness

Spinach and paneer balls are simmered in a rich and creamy tomato gravy, perfect for special occasions; indeed a regal dish to gorge on

Spinach Kofta

Images: freepik

