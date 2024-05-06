Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 06, 2024
Best Indian Spinach Recipes To Try
A classic dish made with spinach and paneer cooked in a creamy tomato gravy; amalgamating taste and health together
Palak Paneer
Lentils cooked with spinach, garlic, and spices, make for a nutritious and flavorful dish; sounds basic but is surely an extraordinary recipe
Spinach Dal
A classic and comforting dish! Potatoes and spinach are cooked together with spices, creating a hearty and extremely comforting dish
Aloo Palak
Spinach fritters are made by dipping spinach leaves in chickpea flour batter and are deep-fried until crispy; devoured as a tea-time snack
Spinach Pakora
A breakfast option! Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with a flavorful mixture of spinach, spices, and sometimes even paneer; will give your day a good and healthy start
Spinach Paratha
Fragrant rice cooked with spinach, vegetables, and spices, perfect as a one-pot simmering meal
Spinach Pulao
A cooling yogurt-based side dish flavored with spinach, cumin, and other spices; offering a beautiful hue and vibrant flavor
Spinach Raita
A popular dish made by sauteing spinach with onions, garlic, and spices; and is served with thin chapatis
Spinach Bhaji
Spinach Soup
A creamy and nutritious soup made with spinach, onions, garlic, and vegetable broth; a healthy and nourishing bowl of delectable-ness
Spinach and paneer balls are simmered in a rich and creamy tomato gravy, perfect for special occasions; indeed a regal dish to gorge on
Spinach Kofta
