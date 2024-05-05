Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 05, 2024

Best Indian Veg Combos To Relish

Simmering and creamy Dal Makhani paired with delectable Naans is an ideal vegetarian recipe that is every Indian’s go-to restaurant order 

 Dal Makhani-Naan

Paneer is every vegetarian's haven dish and when paired with soft rumali rotis, this combination has no competition

 Butter Paneer with Rumali Roti 

Aloo Gobi with Roti

This is the favorite vegetarian dinner recipe of every Indian household; it’s easy to make and is extremely tasty

A comfort dish for many; this simple combination can never disappoint! Simmering dal with cooked rice and sauteed Bhindi as a side dish is indeed the best

Dal-Rice and Bhindi

Very few dishes can balance nutrition and toothsome-ness together; Palak paneer is one such dish and when it’s paired with jeera rice, it turns out to be a heavenly dish

 Palak Paneer with Jeera Rice

Roasted eggplant is smashed and cooked with spices to create this wholesome dish and is paired with oven-baked flatbread

Baingan Bharta with Tandoori Roti 

Every North Indian’s favorite dish and a must-have lunch recipe on weekends; it is nutritious as well as tasty

Rajma Rice

Vegetable Biryani and Raita 

Infused with spices and aromatics, this fragrant vegetarian rice recipe is paired with a raita of your choice and devoured

Aloo Matar with Poori

Every festival’s go-to breakfast dish, offers a perfect and tantalizing taste for your taste buds 

A spicy gravy made with peas and spices along with cottage cheese paired with fragrant rice and your preferred side dishes; mouthwatering, right? 

Matar Paneer with Pulao

