MAY 05, 2024
Best Indian Veg Combos To Relish
Simmering and creamy Dal Makhani paired with delectable Naans is an ideal vegetarian recipe that is every Indian’s go-to restaurant order
Dal Makhani-Naan
Image Source: freepik
Paneer is every vegetarian's haven dish and when paired with soft rumali rotis, this combination has no competition
Butter Paneer with Rumali Roti
Image Source: freepik
Aloo Gobi with Roti
Image Source: freepik
This is the favorite vegetarian dinner recipe of every Indian household; it’s easy to make and is extremely tasty
A comfort dish for many; this simple combination can never disappoint! Simmering dal with cooked rice and sauteed Bhindi as a side dish is indeed the best
Dal-Rice and Bhindi
Image Source: freepik
Very few dishes can balance nutrition and toothsome-ness together; Palak paneer is one such dish and when it’s paired with jeera rice, it turns out to be a heavenly dish
Image Source: freepik
Palak Paneer with Jeera Rice
Roasted eggplant is smashed and cooked with spices to create this wholesome dish and is paired with oven-baked flatbread
Baingan Bharta with Tandoori Roti
Image Source: freepik
Every North Indian’s favorite dish and a must-have lunch recipe on weekends; it is nutritious as well as tasty
Rajma Rice
Image Source: freepik
Vegetable Biryani and Raita
Image Source: freepik
Infused with spices and aromatics, this fragrant vegetarian rice recipe is paired with a raita of your choice and devoured
Aloo Matar with Poori
Image Source: freepik
Every festival’s go-to breakfast dish, offers a perfect and tantalizing taste for your taste buds
A spicy gravy made with peas and spices along with cottage cheese paired with fragrant rice and your preferred side dishes; mouthwatering, right?
Matar Paneer with Pulao
Image Source: freepik
