Best Instagram Captions for Wedding Season

“Perhaps one did not want to be loved so much as to be understood”

#1

Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt

“Walking hand in hand, heart to heart”

#2

Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt

"Cherishing love and laughter and the happiest moments with the happy couple!” 

#3

Image Source: Instagram@rakulpreet And Instagram@jackkybhagnani

"Love is in the air, and we're here to celebrate!”

#4

Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt

"Raising a glass to forever love and wholesome laughter”

#5

Image Source: Instagram@sidmalhotra andInstagram@kiaraaliaadvani

"Capturing moments of love and joy with every click!”

Image Source: Instagram@rakulpreet

#6

"Toasting to a lifetime of love and adventure!”

#7

Image Source: Instagram@sidmalhotra andInstagram@kiaraaliaadvani

"Sharing laughter, love, and lots of dance moves!”

#8

Image Source: Instagram@kriti.kharbanda and Instagram@pulkitsamrat

"Witnessing the start of their forever with happy tears and warm hearts!”

#9

Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt

“Don’t want this beautiful night to end”

#10

Image Source: Instagram@sidmalhotra and Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani 

