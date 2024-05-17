Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 17, 2024
Best Instagram Captions for Wedding Season
“Perhaps one did not want to be loved so much as to be understood”
#1
Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt
“Walking hand in hand, heart to heart”
#2
Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt
"Cherishing love and laughter and the happiest moments with the happy couple!”
#3
Image Source: Instagram@rakulpreet And Instagram@jackkybhagnani
"Love is in the air, and we're here to celebrate!”
#4
Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt
"Raising a glass to forever love and wholesome laughter”
#5
Image Source: Instagram@sidmalhotra andInstagram@kiaraaliaadvani
"Capturing moments of love and joy with every click!”
Image Source: Instagram@rakulpreet
#6
"Toasting to a lifetime of love and adventure!”
#7
Image Source: Instagram@sidmalhotra andInstagram@kiaraaliaadvani
"Sharing laughter, love, and lots of dance moves!”
#8
Image Source: Instagram@kriti.kharbanda and Instagram@pulkitsamrat
"Witnessing the start of their forever with happy tears and warm hearts!”
#9
Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt
“Don’t want this beautiful night to end”
#10
Image Source: Instagram@sidmalhotra and Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
